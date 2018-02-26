header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

F1

26 Feb 2018

F1 2018: Force India and Toro Rosso the last to reveal 2018 cars as testing gets underway

F1 2018: Force India and Toro Rosso the last to reveal 2018 cars as testing gets underway

Force India presented the VJM11 while Toro Rosso revealed the STR13.

Jump To
link decal

What they said

(Photo credit: Luis Urquiza)

What they said

Force India

While Force India revealed the VJM11, they were quick to point out that their name, and therefore probably the name of the car, has a "greater than 50% probability" of changing before the opening race of the season next month in Melbourne.

Chief operating officer Otmar Sazfanauer said: "We haven't quite decided (the name) and it also needs to go through the formal approval progress. There is a probability it will change before the first race."

The team also revealed the cost of fitting the new-for-2018 halo device, which they reckoned was. "in the hundreds of thousands if not million-dollar mark."

"Expense-wise, it's huge, because we had to do a new chassis," Andrew Green, Force India technical director, explained. "We wouldn't have anticipated doing a new chassis this year, given the amount of changes that we made last year, which was huge for a new regulation change. For a team like us, we'd always look to try and get two years out of the chassis if possible.

"In that respect it cost us a huge amount to redevelop and redesign a new chassis, it's in the hundreds of thousands if not million dollar mark to put that halo on the car. It was a huge challenge; for a team like us it was massive."

﻿

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy