FC 24: Team of the Week 3 is out with insane players!

TOTW 3 is now here in Ultimate Team and what a roster we have to show you today! Released on 4 October 2023 at 6:00pm BST you can now find the full TOTW on Ultimate Team now!

With the Road to the Knockouts already out and RTTK 2 out this Friday there is loads of content to go through at the beginning of FC 24 just a couple weeks after launching!

TOTW 2 was a massive hit, and things are only getting bigger and better as TOTW 3 is stacked with top-quality players!

TOTW 3 out in Ultimate Team

This week's Team of the Week 3 is stacked full of amazing players from leagues across the world!

TOTW 3 is full of top-quality goal scorers, as well as solid defenders and a goalkeeper who made an incredible 10 saves and kept a clean sheet against PSG!

Let's see who the best players are in this week's TOTW, and give you all the names of players included in the latest FC 24 promo.

Lautaro Martinez (88 OVR)

Starting off with Lautaro Martinez as he shocked the world over the weekend scoring four goals off the bench to help Inter Milan secure all three points against Salernitana. He joins TOTW 3 as an 88 overall and his stats look insane with finishing being his main trait, he can score from anywhere!

Martin Odegaard (88 OVR)

Odegaard helped his side with a goal and an assist in their 4-0 win away to Bournemouth. The Arsenal captain has a healthy boost to his pace, shooting, passing, and dribbling. He also has the Incisive Pass PlayStyles+, which we believe will make you a master at passing!

Jude Bellingham (87 OVR)

Jude Bellingham grabbed another goal and an assist in a win against Girona this weekend, so it's no surprise to see the wonderkid in TOTW 3! The Englishman is loving life at Real Madrid, and FC 24 fans will be loving him if he appears in their packs!

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (87 OVR)

Georgian LW Kvaratskhelia was always going to feature in TOTW at some point in FC 24, and after an assist against Lecce in a 4-0 win this weekend, he gets a nice 87-rated card in TOTW 3. His 5-star skills, and 5-star weak foot will be even more deadly now with this upgrade!

Racheal Kundananji (85 OVR)

Another reason why this TOTW is STACKED is that Racheal Kundananji is joining as an inform card, her base card already has insane stats with 91 pace and 82 shooting, now as an inform she is even better!

Ollie Watkins (85 OVR)*

Ollie Watkins was a banker for this TOTW after four-goal contributions for Aston Villa, he joins as an 85-rated IF who has INSANE stats such as his pace, shooting, and physicality all being top class! He is the featured TOTW player for this week's promo!

Riccardo Orsolini (82 OVR)

Orsolini joins TOTW 3 as a potential cheap beast with good pace and shooting the standout stat is his dribbling. He has a wand of a left foot and being in Serie A we expect him to cost close to discard value so there is no risk in trying him out!

The following players in TOTW 3 are:

Alejandro Grimaldo (86 OVR)

Toby Alderweireld (84 OVR)

Joachim Andersen (82 OVR)

Alassane Plea (81 OVR)

Jordan Teze (81 OVR)

Karolina Vilhjalmsdottir (81 OVR)

Luis Suarez (81 OVR)

Mory Diaw (80 OVR)

Yusuf Sari (80 OVR)

Riley McGree (80 OVR)

Kristoffer Haugen (80 OVR)

