FC 24: Gimenez Eredivisie September POTM SBC Cheapest Solutions

FC 24 has started off with a bang, and there is Ultimate Team content flying out daily for players to get stuck into!

Team of the Week 3 is in packs, and Road to the Knockouts Team 2 has also just released, giving players the opportunity to add to their squad. We have also covered Evolutions content and even had FC 24 predict Arsenal vs Man City, so be sure to check it out!

Player of the Month SBCs have become hugely popular among the FC 24 community, with James Maddison being the first to receive a POTM SBC. Santiago Gimenez is the latest to win the award, and this is the cheapest way to complete it!

Gimenez Eredivisie September POTM SBC cheapest solutions

Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez had an extraordinary September, scoring SEVEN goals in just four games, as well as picking up two assists!

The Mexican forward was instrumental in his team winning all four of their matches in the Eredivisie, all of which were by comfortable margins.

Gimenez's highlight match was against Dutch giants, Ajax, where he scored a hattrick. Feyenoord went 3-0 up away at the Johan Cruijff Arena before fans started trashing the stadium.

Santiago Gimenez

The game had to be resumed on another day in an empty stadium, where Gimenez scored his third goal of the match.

Without further ado let's take a look at the cheapest solutions to complete the Gimenez POTM SBC!

Santiago Gimenez SBC

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84

Number of Players in the Squad: 11

Squad:

click to enlarge + 2

Cost: 13.7k coins

And that's all you need to do to complete the Santiago Gimenez Eredivisie September Player of the Month SBC in FC 24!

This SBC is fantastic, and will only set you back 13.7k coins which is exceptionally cheap for a striker with 84 pace, 85 shooting, 83 dribbling, and 85 physical.

For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.