Neymar & van Dijk Among Latest EA FC 24 Ratings Leaks

EA Sports FC 24 is almost here, which means that leaks a flooding our newsfeeds every single day!

Every year, the buzz surrounding the Top 100 player ratings is crazy, and this year is no different, especially with the added feature of women in FUT!

Although the official release date for the player ratings is yet to be confirmed, we have been treated to a ton of early access through 'leaks' pages online, and we now know who will feature in the 20-11 list on EA FC 24.

We have already covered the 50-41 ratings, along with the 40-31 and 30-21 players in the list, with this piece showing which players are higher rated than them.

As we know with the introduction of female players into Ultimate Team, we will have a different Top 100 this year, which makes for added excitement, and this list will feature several of the most elite women footballers in the game!

These new ratings have been leaked by @Fut_scoreboard, a reliable page for any early content in regards to Ultimate Team!

20-11 player ratings revealed

The list below will feature players from different leagues, teams, positions, and stages of their careers.

These are some of the best players in EA FC 24 and have only narrowly missed out on being in the Top 10!

At the beginning of the new game, they are likely to be some of the most expensive cards in FUT, but if you get your hands on them, you will have a lot of fun on the pitch!

This list features two of Liverpool's best players, whose role it is to keep clean sheets.

We have a treble-winner from last season, another shot-stopper, and a Brazilian who made the shock move to the Saudi Pro League this summer!

As for the ladies, we have the first-ever winner of the Ballon d'Or Feminin, an American icon, and two UEFA Champions League winners from Barcelona, one of which has just won the FIFA Women's World Cup too!

Here is the list of the player ratings 20-11 in EA FC 24:

click to enlarge + 2 Alisson 89 OVR

20. Ada Hegerberg - 89 OVR

19. Alisson - 89 OVR

18. Alex Morgan - 89 OVR

17. Ruben Dias - 89 OVR

16. Virgil van Dijk - 89 OVR

15. Casemiro - 89 OVR

14. Neymar Jr - 89 OVR

13. Marc-Andre Ter-Stegen - 89 OVR

12. Aitana Bonmati - 90 OVR

11. Caroline Graham Hansen - 90 OVR

click to enlarge + 2 Caroline Graham Hansen

EA FC 24 ratings reveal date

Based on previous releases, FC 24 player ratings should be revealed around two weeks prior to the game release.

Ahead of FIFA 23, the ratings database was published by EA on 17 September, which was 13 days before the game became available.

Judging by this, we should be seeing EA FC 24 Top 100 player ratings around 16 September, which is only two weeks away!

For the latest EA FC 24 ratings news stay up to date on RealSport101.