FC 24: Winter Wildcards Team 3 Out Now!

The final promo of 2023 is here, and EA has just dropped Winter Wildcards Team 3 into FC 24 Ultimate Team!

The third and final edition of the Winter Wildcards promo is out now in packs and features some insane players just in time for Weekend League.

Together we will go through all of the players included in the promo, highlighting the highest-rated players and listing the rest below, so let's take a look at Winter Wildcards Team 3.

Winter Wildcards Team 3 Out Now

Winter Wildcards Team 3 is here, with EA dropping the final promo of the year into packs in FC 24 Ultimate Team.

The promo was released on 29 December at 6 pm GMT, replacing Team 2 of the Winter Wildcards promo, and will remain in packs until 5 January, when it is expected that the 'Fire & Ice' promo will be released.

This drop includes a bunch of players in packs, along with themed SBCs, Objectives, and Evolutions for FC 24 players to get stuck into.

Winter Wildcards Team 3 Players

Team 1 and 2 of the Winter Wildcards promo has been special, and EA has ended 2023 with a bang, as there are now a bunch of incredible Winter Wildcards players available in Ultimate Team.

click to enlarge + 4 Winter Wildcards Team 3

Like with every promo, we will highlight the three best players in the release, before listing the rest below, so let's take a look at the players included in Winter Wildcards Team 3.

Garrincha (Icon - 93 OVR)

Brazilian winger Garrincha is part of Winter Wildcards Team 3 and he looks incredible. The 93 OVR RW player has been given 90 pace, 86 shooting, 93 passing, and an insane 96 dribbling to his Winter Wildcard item, and he looks like one of the best wingers in the game.

click to enlarge + 4 Winter Wildcards Garrincha

Lev Yashin (Icon - 93 OVR)

Lev Yashin is included in Winter Wildcards Team 3 and is a centre-back! This fascinating card looks brilliant too, and the Russian has been given 85 pace, 88 defending, and 91 physical. He also has the Block PlayStyle+ meaning he will be just as good of a shot-stopper than when he is playing in between the sticks.

click to enlarge + 4 Winter Wildcards Yashin

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool - 92 OVR)

Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah features in his second promo of the year, following on from his inclusion in the Trailblazers promo. The Liverpool forward has been given a 92-rated striker card with some fantastic stats and is one of the most exciting players in this promo. Pack Salah and you could be in with a fun Weekend League.

click to enlarge + 4 Winter Wildcards Salah

Here are the rest of the players included in Winter Wildcards Team 3:

Dennis Bergkamp (Icon - 92 OVR)

Raul (Icon - 92 OVR)

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid - 91 OVR)

Hugo Sanchez (Icon - 91 OVR)

Alan Shearer (Icon - 91 OVR)

Casemiro (Manchester United - 90 OVR)

Miroslav Klose (Icon - 90 OVR)

Michael Laudrup (Icon - 90 OVR)

Jules Kounde (Barcelona - 89 OVR)

Debinha (Kansas City - 89 OVR)

Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich - 88 OVR)

William Saliba (Arsenal - 87 OVR)

Tariq Lamptey (Brighton - 86 OVR)

Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund - 86 OVR)

Renato Sanches (Roma - 86 OVR)

Alvero (Lyon - 85 OVR)

Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli - 85 OVR)

Alexis Claude-Maurice (OGC Nice - 85 OVR)

Jonjo Shelvey (Caykur Rizespor - 84 OVR)

Jawad El Yamiq (Al Wehda - 84 OVR)

