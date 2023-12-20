FC 24: Fire & Ice promo set to end the year with a bang

Polar Opposites.

The festive period is here, and whilst we are counting down the days until Christmas, EA is releasing a bunch of content over the holidays.

There is a new promo on the horizon called Fire & Ice, set to hit FC 24 Ultimate Team in the coming weeks, and will we go through everything you need to know about the upcoming promo.

EA is going to drop the Fire & Ice promo in the coming weeks over the festive period, and it is expected to be released on Friday 29 December, at 6 pm GMT!

The Fire & Ice promo will replace Winter Wildcards, which will drop right before Christmas.

Like with each promo in Ultimate Team this year, EA will be releasing a full squad of Fire & Ice players into packs, as well as dropping themed SBCs, objectives, and Evolutions throughout the week of the promo.

What to expect from Fire & Ice

Fire & Ice is a brand-new promo name, that we've never seen before in Ultimate Team, however, that doesn't mean that there aren't similarities to other promos from the past.

The Fire & Ice promo looks very similar to a promo from FIFA 22, and we expect it to have the same concept.

FUT Freeze Versus dropped into Ultimate Team a couple of years ago, and each player within the release had two separate cards, dubbed as a Fire card, and an Ice card.

The likes of Adama Traore were given two cards in the promo which contrasted one another in different stats, and we are banking on this being the case in the promo released over the festive period.

click to enlarge FUT Versus

With that being said, we could be seeing some incredible cards in this promo and we will give you five players we would like to see included that have yet to feature in any promo in FC 24!

Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave - 89 OVR)

Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich - 88 OVR)

Kyle Walker (Manchester City - 84 OVR)

Gavi (Barcelona - 83 OVR)

Silas (Stuttgart - 74 OVR)

Trequartista Time Evolutions Guide | Ultimate Dynasties Hojlund SBC | Latest Meta Changes in FC 24 | Team of the Group Stage Promo Out Now | Best Wonderkids in Career Mode | Best Slider Settings for FC 24

For more articles like this, take a look at our EA Sports FC page.