FC 24: Winter Wildcards Bamba Objectives Guide

A FREE French winger!

Winter Wildcards has taken over FC 24 Ultimate Team, and the content over the festive period is a delight to see!

With every promo release comes a brand-new set of objectives, and EA has made a new Winter Wildcards player available for FREE!

We will give you a complete guide to the Winter Wildcards Jonathan Bamba objectives, so you can add a new player to your Ultimate Team.

Winter Wildcards Bamba Objectives Guide

EA has just added a brand-new set of objectives to FC 24 Ultimate Team, as part of the Winter Wildcards promo.

click to enlarge + 3 Winter Wildcards Bamba OBJ

Celta Vigo winger Jonathan Bamba is now available for FREE by simply completing the objectives in Ultimate Team.

Bamba has been given an 86-rated Winter Wildcards item, and looks like a fantastic winger, with stats including 91 pace, 87 dribbling, 82 shooting, and 81 passing!

Chemistry isn't an issue for Bamba with plenty of French players in La Liga including many Antoine Griezmann special cards, and Centurions Ferland Mendy both getting great links.

Now let's take a look at the objectives for the Winter Wildcards Jonathan Bamba!

French Flair

Requirements:

Score 5 goals using French players in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Reward:

80+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

click to enlarge + 3 French Flair

Right Through

Requirements:

Assist 3 goals with Through Balls using a player from the LaLiga in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Reward:

81+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Double Up

Requirements:

Score at least 2 or more goals per match in 3 separate matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Reward:

82+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

LaLiga Wins

Requirements:

Win 8 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having Min. 3 LaLiga players in your starting 11.

Reward:

83+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

click to enlarge + 3 LaLiga Wins

Once you have completed all of the objectives, you will have a bunch of packs in the store as well as Winter Wildcards Jonathan Bamba to throw into your Ultimate Team!

Will you be completing this objective?

