EA FC 24 Van De Sanden Squad Foundation SBC - Cheapest solutions

EA FC 24 has been out of early access for weeks and players have already been able to grind several strong cards in Ultimate Team. Luckily, EA Sports has made more Squad Foundations Squad Building Challenges available (SBC) to help them even further. In the latest one, they'll be able to complete the Shanice van de Sanden Foundation SBC.

As the name implies, Squad Foundations are great cards to start your Ultimate Team journey, being good enough to lead your team early on as you're on the hunt for even stronger cards.

Shanice van de Sanden Squad Foundations (85 OVR)

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: FUTBIN Van de Sanden Squad Foundation Stats

Start Date: Saturday, 14 October.

Expiry Date: Saturday, 23 December.

SBC Requirements

You will need to submit one squad to unlock the Shanice van de Sanden Squad Foundations card, with the requirements as follows:

Minimum OVR of 86: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Shanice van de Sanden Squad Foundations card

Cost: 18,000 Coins.

Solutions

Check our solutions for each Shanice van de Sanden Squad Foundation SBC below.

Shanice van de Sanden SBC

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: EasYSBC Shanice van de Sanden SBC solution

So there you have it! For more Ultimate Team and EA FC 24 content, check out the Mad Ready promo hub we got prepared for you.