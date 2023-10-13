FC 24: Serie A September POTM Rafael Leao SBC Cheapest Solutions

FC 24 has started excitingly and continues to improve with players starting their Weekend League campaigns for the second time!

We have covered tons of content that is flying out at the moment, including the Heung-Min POTM SBC, as well as guides to the latest Evolutions, Pacey Winger, and Bruiser Wingback. Team of the Week 4 is also out, and we have the latest on the Trailblazers promo!

The newest SBC to drop in FC 24, is the Player of the Month Rafael Leao, who has an insane left-wing card. The Portuguese player would be a great addition to teams in FC 24, and here are the cheapest solutions to completing his SBC.

Rafael Leao POTM SBC Cheapest Solutions

Rafael Leao won the September POTM in Serie A after scoring three goals and assisting twice in the league during the month.

EA has awarded Leao with an 87-rated Squad Building Challenge, which requires FIVE squads, and costs an estimated 446k coins.

This is around 300k cheaper than Heung-Min Son's POTM if you are stuck between the two, and he will be unreal in-game.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete the Rafael Leao POTM SBC!

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Top Form

Reward:

Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Portugal

Requirements:

Portugal Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Portugal

Reward:

Prime Mixed Players Pack

Serie A

Requirements:

Serie A TIM Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Serie A

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

87-Rated Squad

Reward:

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

There we have it, that is how to complete the Rafael Leao POTM SBC and its cheapest solutions.

Leao would be a great addition to your Ultimate Team, with incredible links to players such as Theo Hernandez, and TOTW Olivier Giroud, who plays as a goalkeeper!

For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.