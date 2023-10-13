FC 24: Serie A September POTM Rafael Leao SBC Cheapest Solutions

FC 24 has started excitingly and continues to improve with players starting their Weekend League campaigns for the second time!
The newest SBC to drop in FC 24, is the Player of the Month Rafael Leao, who has an insane left-wing card. The Portuguese player would be a great addition to teams in FC 24, and here are the cheapest solutions to completing his SBC.
Rafael Leao POTM SBC Cheapest Solutions
Rafael Leao won the September POTM in Serie A after scoring three goals and assisting twice in the league during the month.
EA has awarded Leao with an 87-rated Squad Building Challenge, which requires FIVE squads, and costs an estimated 446k coins.
This is around 300k cheaper than Heung-Min Son's POTM if you are stuck between the two, and he will be unreal in-game.
Here are the cheapest solutions to complete the Rafael Leao POTM SBC!
Top Form
Requirements:
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 85
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Prime Gold Players Pack
Portugal
Requirements:
- Portugal Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Mixed Players Pack
Serie A
Requirements:
- Serie A TIM Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Electrum Players Pack
87-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Jumbo Rare Players Pack
88-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Electrum Players Pack
There we have it, that is how to complete the Rafael Leao POTM SBC and its cheapest solutions.
Leao would be a great addition to your Ultimate Team, with incredible links to players such as Theo Hernandez, and TOTW Olivier Giroud, who plays as a goalkeeper!
