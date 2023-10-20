FC 24: Trailblazers Alvarez SBC cheapest solutions

Trailblazers Team 2 is out now in FC 24, and we have tons of content for you to get stuck into!

We have guides on Evolutions such as Trailblazer Interceptor, Trailblazer Slide Tackler, Pacey Winger, and Bruiser Wingback, so be sure to check those out. We also have all the latest news on TOTW 5, and the cheapest solutions to the Bundesliga POTM Guirassy SBC!

EA has just dropped a new insane SBC into FC 24 with Julian Alvarez being given a Trailblazer card, available in Ultimate Team! You can submit five squads to get the Man City striker in your squad and here are the cheapest solutions for it!

Trailblazers Alvarez SBC cheapest solutions

FC 24 has a new Premier League striker available, and Julian Alvarez has been given an insane upgrade from his original Gold Rare card!

click to enlarge + 6 Julian Alvarez

This new Trailblazers SBC will set you back around 350k coins and expires on 3 November, so you only have around two weeks to complete it!

Together we will go through the requirements needed for each SBC, plus the rewards given, and the cheapest solutions for each one, so without further ado let's complete the Trailblazers Julian Alvarez SBC!

Argentina

Requirements:

Argentina Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

click to enlarge + 6 Argentina SBC

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack

Manchester City

Requirements:

Manchester City Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

click to enlarge + 6 Manchester City

Reward:

Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

Premier League

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 6 Premier League SBC

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

86-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 6 86-Rated Squad SBC

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 6 87-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

There we have it, those are the cheapest solutions to complete the Trailblazers Julian Alvarez SBC for around 350k coins!

Will you be adding this insane new striker into your Ultimate Team!

