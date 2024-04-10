FC 24: TOTW 30 leaks include Man City star

We have reached Wednesday once again, which means another Team of the Week is heading to FC 24 Ultimate Team this evening!

TOTW 30 is next in line, and as we reach the business end of the season, some of the top players around the world are stepping up for their clubs as they fight for titles, or to avoid relegation in their respective leagues.

Like with each Team of the Week, we will take a look at the players leaked to feature in the upcoming drop, with these stars set to hit Ultimate Team packs this evening!

TOTW 30 leaks

EA will release Team of the Week 30 into FC 24 Ultimate Team on 10 April at 6 pm BST, replacing TOTW 29 which featured some incredible players including, Rafael Leao, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Following on from a fantastic TOTW, EA has their work cut out, however, there have been some great performances in leagues around the world, which means more insane players should feature this week!

Leaks have been dropped by @FutPoliceLeaks onto social media, and fans can once again be excited with some fantastic names being mentioned to feature in tonight's drop.

Phil Foden

These players will be given an upgrade to their OVR with a new TOTW special item, and they will have boosted stats, and brand-new PlayStyles+ on their new card, and all players featured in TOTW 30 will be at least 85-rated, meaning there could be some huge upgrades to some players.

Here are all of the players leaked to feature in TOTW 30:

Phil Foden - Manchester City

Cole Palmer - Chelsea

Sergio Reguilon - Brentford

Aymeric Laporte - Al Nassr

Salma Paralluelo - Barcelona

Lois Openda - RB Leipzig

Christian Pulisic - AC Milan

Lindsey Horan - Lyon

Romain Del Castillo - Brest

Malcom - Al Hilal

Gianluca Mancini - Roma

Radoslaw Majecki - AS Monaco

Geny Catamo - Sporting CP

Klara Buhl - Bayern Munich

Raul Ruidiaz - Seattle Sounders

Tim Kleindienst - Heidenheim

Yankuba Minteh - Feyenoord

This week's TOTW 30 looks stacked, and we can now get excited for these players in packs!

Which of these players do you think deserves a place in TOTW 30? Let us know in the comments below!

