FC 24: TOTW 30 Predictions

EA has ensured that there is an abundance of content available for players to enjoy in Ultimate Team with the latest Golazo promo. Following the recent release of TOTW 29, players can look forward to even more excitement. Here, we present our predictions for TOTW 30.

The newest Team of the Week is on its way to FC 24 Ultimate Team, featuring 18 new players as informs. These players will be acknowledged for their exceptional performances during the weekend's football matches.

In this article, we will provide all the details regarding TOTW 30, including the projected players and their official statistics. Let's delve into the potential players you may come across in your packs!

The release date for the upcoming FC 24 TOTW 30 is set for Wednesday, 10 April at 6 pm GMT.

The footballers showcased in the latest release will be obtainable in packs for a period of seven days until the introduction of TOTW 31. Should you have a particular TOTW 30 player in mind for your squad, the countdown will commence on Wednesday, 10 April 2024.

EA has recently upped the minimum rating requirement for all TOTW items by +2, ensuring that each player will possess a rating of at least 85 OVR. Furthermore, the three featured players in every TOTW will now showcase two PlayStyles+ on their cards, denoted by a symbol next to their name on the provided list.

Despite fluctuations in player stats, the new rating threshold and additional PlayStyle+ guarantee that you will secure an outstanding card regardless of the player.

TOTW 30 Players

In the upcoming Team of the Week 30, a total of 18 new Team of the Week footballers will be showcased in Ultimate Team packs, as per usual. Footballers from the Premier League, Serie A, and Bundesliga, along with other leagues, will make an appearance. Each of these players has proven their deserving of an overall rating boost through their outstanding performances on the pitch.

The following is the full roster of players who could potentially make the cut for TOTW 30.

Goalkeepers:

Martin Dubravka

Martin Dúbravka (Newcastle United – 85 OVR)

Ignacio De Arruabarrena (Arouca – 85 OVR)

Defenders:

Federico Gatti (Juventus – 88 OVR)

Micky van de Ven

Micky van de Ven (Tottenham – 86 OVR)

Gianluca Mancini (AS Roma – 87 OVR)

Alexander Djiku (Fenerbahce – 86 OVR)

William Pacho (Frankfurt – 85 OVR)

Midfielders:

Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham – 85 OVR)

Yacine Adli (AC Milan – 85 OVR)

Ko Itakura (Monchengladbach – 85 OVR)

Phil Foden

Phil Foden (Manchester City – 90 OVR)

Rayan Aït Nouri (Wolves – 85 OVR)

Jae Sung Lee (Mainz – 85 OVR)

Malik Tillman (PSV – 85 OVR)

Forwards:

Kai Havertz (Arsenal – 86 OVR)

Cole Palmer (Chelsea – 87 OVR)

Loïs Openda

Loïs Openda (Leipzig – 88 OVR)

Yankuba Minteh (Feyenoord – 85 OVR)

Golazo Team 2 Out Now | How to complete Future Stars Icon Beckham SBC | TOTW 29 is Here | How to do the Bellingham Celebration in FC 24 | Spring Title Update Patch Notes | TOTS Predictions