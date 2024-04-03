FC 24: TOTW 29 leaks include Portuguese stars

We have reached the halfway stage of another week, and as we continue to be given Golazo content in FC 24 Ultimate Team, EA is set to release the 29th edition of Team of the Week tonight!

With that in mind, we have leaks regarding TOTW 29 to share with you, including all 18 players expected to feature in the latest promo.

TOTW 29 is not far away, so let's take a look at all of the players leaked to be included in packs tonight in Ultimate Team!

EA is set to release TOTW 29 tonight on Wednesday, 3 April at 6 pm BST, replacing Team of the Week 28, which included the likes of Aitana Bonmati, and Bruno Fernandes.

Although these fantastic players will be out of packs, it looks as if more insane players are en route, and they will be in packs in just a few hours!

TOTW 29 will be celebrating a first week back to league action for many players, who spent time on international duty, as we reach the final push for most leagues in Europe as the title-deciding games come thick and fast!

These players were standout performers for their clubs, and more than deserve a spot in TOTW 29, so with that said, let's check out who is leaked to feature in the latest Team of the Week!

Rafael Leao

Here are all the players leaked to feature in TOTW 29:

Cristiano Ronaldo - Al Nassr

Rafael Leao - AC Milan

Rodrygo - Real Madrid

Gianluigi Donnarumma - PSG

Sergio Ramos - Sevilla

Clara Mateo - Paris FC

Uchenna Kanu - Racing Louisville

Djordje Mihailovic - Colorado Rapids

Alexis Mac Allister - Liverpool

Federico Dimarco - Inter Milan

Mats Hummels - Borussia Dortmund

Robin Zentner - Mainz

Roger Fernandes - Braga

Edon Zhegrova - LOSC Lille

Harvey Barnes - Newcastle United

Mohammed Fuseini - Randers

TOTW 29 looks set to be a fantastic one, included some of the best players in the world and FC 24, so make sure you prepare by saving some packs for tonight!

Which of these players are you most looking forward to packing? Let us know in the comments below!

