TOTW 28 Leaks Include Man Utd & Real Madrid Stars

27 Mar 2024 11:47 AM +00:00

We have reached the middle of another week, which means one thing for FC 24 Ultimate Team players, as we gear up for the 28th edition of Team of the Week!

EA will be adding 18 new informs into packs, with the top performers from the last week being given incredible new cards, and we have the leaks for the latest TOTW.

TOTW 28 looks like a great one, and we will go through all the players leaked to feature in tonight's release, so let's check them out!

TOTW 28 leaks

Tonight marks the 28th edition of Team of the Week in FC 24 Ultimate Team, with a new set of 18 players being added into packs in the beloved game mode.

TOTW 28 will be released into packs on Wednesday 27 March at 6 pm GMT, and will remain in packs in Ultimate Team for seven days until they are replaced by TOTW 29.

These players leaked to feature in TOTW 28 look fantastic, and will be given major boosts to their player items, with extra stats and PlayStyles+, and all the players will be at least 85 OVR.

Most of the players from this TOTW have been picked for their performances on the international stage as men's and women's players gear up for intercontinental tournaments such as the European Championships, and Copa America.

This leak comes from @FutPoliceLeaks, a reliable source for Ultimate Team news, and we have 15 players to take a look at, expected to feature in tonight's TOTW 28.

Here are the players leaked to feature in TOTW 28:

Aitana Bonmati - Barcelona

Bruno Fernandes - Manchester United

Amel Majri - Lyon

Toni Kroos - Real Madrid

Mateo Retegui - Genoa

Jess Park - Manchester City

Giovanni Reyna - Nottingham Forest

Kostas Tsimikas - Liverpool

Cristian Romero - Tottenham

Kinga Szemik - Stade Reims

Maria Estella - Tenerife

David Brooks - Southampton

Jenny Hipp - RB Leipzig

Dante Vanzeir - New York Red Bulls

Oday Dabbagh - Sporting Charleroi

Those are all of the players leaked to feature in tonight's TOTW 28, with three more players yet to be rumoured!

Which players are you looking to get your hands on? Let us know in the comments below!

