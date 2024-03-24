FC 24: TOTW 28 Predictions

A new TOTW is incoming.

EA has made sure that there is an abundance of content available for players to enjoy in Ultimate Team with the Fantasy FC promo. With the recent release of TOTW 27, players can look forward to even more excitement. Below, we have our predictions for TOTW 28.

The latest Team of the Week is on its way to FC 24 Ultimate Team, featuring 18 new players as informs. These players will be acknowledged for their exceptional performances during the weekend's football matches.

In this article, we will provide all the details about TOTW 28, including the projected players and their official statistics. Let's delve into the potential players you might come across in your packs!

The release date for the upcoming FC 24 TOTW 28 is set for Wednesday, 27 March at 6 pm GMT.

The footballers showcased in the current week's release will be found in packs for a period of seven days until TOTW 29 is introduced. If you are eyeing a particular TOTW 28 player for your team, the timer will commence on Wednesday, 27 March 2024.

EA has recently upped the minimum rating criteria for all TOTW items by +2, ensuring that each player possesses a rating of at least 85 OVR. Furthermore, the three highlighted players in every TOTW will now feature two PlayStyles+ on their cards, denoted by a symbol next to their name on the list provided.

Despite disparities in player statistics, the new rating threshold and extra PlayStyle+ ensure that you will secure a top-notch card regardless of the player.

TOTW 28 Players

In the upcoming TOTW 28, a total of 18 fresh TOTW players will be included in Ultimate Team packs, as per usual. With the European club football on pause because of the international break, we will have mainly players who represented their respective countries last week. All of whom have proven themselves deserving of an overall rating boost thanks to their outstanding performances.

Below is the complete list of players who have the potential to be included in TOTW 28.

Goalkeepers:

click to enlarge + 4 Roman Bürki

Roman Bürki (St. Louis CITY SC – 85 OVR)

Kinga Szemik (Reims Women – 85 OVR)

Defenders:

David Zima (Czech Republic – 85 OVR)

click to enlarge + 4 Cristian Romero

Cristian Romero (Argentina – 86 OVR)

María Estella (Tenerife Women – 85 OVR)

Mikayil Faye (Senegal – 85 OVR)

Daniel Muñoz (Colombia – 85 OVR)

Midfielders:

Enzo Fernández (Argentina – 87 OVR)

click to enlarge + 4 Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes (Portugal – 90 OVR)

Florian Wirtz (Germany – 87 OVR)

Jess Park (Manchester City Women – 85 OVR)

Jenny Hipp (RB Leipzig Women – 85 OVR)

Forwards:

Amel Majri (Lyon Women – 87 OVR)

Denis Bouanga (LAFC – 86 OVR)

click to enlarge + 4 Caroline Hansen

Caroline Hansen (Barcelona Women – 93 OVR)

Lewis Morgan (NY Red Bulls – 85 OVR)

Budu Zivzivadze (Georgia – 85 OVR)

Albert Guðmundsson (Iceland – 85 OVR)

