FC 24 TOTS Vanaken Objectives Guide

Team of the Season continues to throw up many surprises and EA has just dropped a new FREE Objective into FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Club Brugge legend Hans Vanaken receiving a TOTS card in the game mode.

This card is available without spending any coins in Ultimate Team, and we have the complete guide to add the midfielder to your squad now.

TOTS Vanaken Objectives Guide

EA has added a brand-new set of Objectives to FC 24 Ultimate Team and players can now add TOTS Hans Vanaken to their team by completing four simple challenges.

The Belgian midfielder had a terrific season once again, this time creating 13 goal contributions in the 23/24 campaign as Club Brugge look set to secure the Belgian Pro League title for the 19th time in their history.

Vanaken has been given a 91-rated TOTS card with some fantastic stats including, 90 pace, 91 shooting, 93 passing, 88 dribbling, 84 defending, and 90 physical, making for a great midfield option.

He also possesses the Incisive Pass, Long Ball Pass, and the Relentless PlayStyle+.

Requirements:

Score 3 Power Shot goals in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/vals/Champions).

Reward:

80+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Perfect Vision

Requirements:

Assist 6 goals with a Through Ball in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Reward:

81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Belgian Elegance

Requirements:

Score and Assist using a Belgian player in 2 separate Squad Battles matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Reward:

81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Thrilling Title Race

Requirements:

Win 5 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having Min. 2 players from Belgium in your starting 11.

Reward:

75+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

Once you have completed all four of these challenges, you will be able to add TOTS Hans Vanaken to your Ultimate Team, as well as open a bunch of packs with an extra chance of packing a Team of the Season player!

Will you be completing this Objective? Let us know in the comments below.

