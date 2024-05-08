FC 24 TOTS Plus Dusan Tadic Objectives Guide

EA has released some more content into FC 24 Ultimate Team to continue the Team of the Season promo, with a new SBC guaranteeing a Bundesliga TOTS player, and an Objective which includes Fenerbahce star Dusan Tadic.

In this piece, we will be covering the Objective, with a new FREE card now available by playing just nine matches.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the complete guide to the TOTS Plus Dusan Tadic Objective available now in FC 24 Ultimate Team!

TOTS Plus Dusan Tadic Objectives Guide

A brand-new card is available in Ultimate Team Objectives, with Fenerbahce star Dusan Tadic receiving a TOTS Plus card for his performances this season.

EA has given the Serbian a fantastic new card with a 90 OVR and new stats such as 90 pace, 93 shooting, 90 passing, 91 dribbling, and 87 physical.

On top of that, Tadic has four-star skill moves and a four-star weak foot, and possesses the Trivela+, Flair+, and Technical+, making for a great wide player.

Now that you know what player you are adding to your team by completing this Objective, let's take a look at the best way to redeem Tadic.

Scoring Finesse

Requirements:

Score 5 goals using a Finesse Shot in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Reward:

80+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Trendyol Super Lig Debut

Requirements:

Play 9 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having Min. 3 Trendyol Super Lig players in your starting 11.

Reward:

81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Assisting Maestro

Requirements:

Assist 6 goals in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Reward:

81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Serbian Success

Requirements:

Win 6 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having Min. 2 players from Serbia in your starting 11.

Reward:

75+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

Once you have completed all four challenges, you will be able to redeem TOTS PLUS Dusan Tadic and add the Serbian to your Ultimate Team for FREE!

Will you complete this Objective? Let us know in the comments below!

