FC 24: TOTS Attacker Plus Evolution Guide

Besides the newly released Beste Objective and Bundesliga TOTS, a new Evolution in FC 24 has arrived to enhance specific club legends.

This TOTS Attacker Plus Evolution provides a chance to keep some of your players in your squad and create a well-rounded team, maximizing the potential of your selections from the previous weekend.

Now let’s see what challenges you need to complete in order to upgrade your attackers.

How to complete TOTS Attacker Plus Evolution

EA has just introduced a new Evolution feature in FC 24, allowing players to enhance their cards without any cost. The addition of Evolutions has been widely embraced by FC 24 players, as it adds a unique touch to each Ultimate Team by highlighting the progression of its players.

In this detailed manual, we will discuss the conditions for this EVO, recommend three exceptional players to evolve, and give an overview of the obstacles and benefits that come with this transformative procedure.

Without delay, let's examine the player criteria for the TOTS Attacker Plus Evolution.

Player Requirements

In FC 24, it is essential to create a player that aligns with EA's specific criteria for Evolutions. This means that not every player will meet the necessary standards.

TOTS Attacker Plus Evolution Players

Whether you opt for a player from your preferred club or enhance an individual into a formidable force, it is crucial to choose wisely as the selection cannot be altered once made.

Below are the prerequisites for the TOTS Attacker Plus Evolution:

Overall Max. 85

Pace Max. 94

Shooting Min. 74

Shooting Max. 90

Dribbling Max. 90

Playstyles Max. 7

Best players for the TOTS Attacker Plus Evolution

We have handpicked a trio of players for your TOTS Attacker Plus, each of whom will significantly enhance your team. These players have been meticulously selected according to specific criteria.

Now, let's explore the three players we have chosen for this Evolution:

Phil Foden (Manchester City – 85 OVR)

Phil Foden

Ciro Immobile (Lazio – 85 OVR)

Diogo Jota (Liverpool – 85 OVR)

Diogo Jota

How to complete the TOTS Attacker Plus Evolution

After selecting the player you wish to enhance, the next step involves overcoming the obstacles required to boost your player's overall rating by +8.

Presented below is a detailed guide to help you effectively complete the TOTS Attacker Plus challenges.

Level 1 Challenges:

Play 2 matches in any mode using your active EVO player in the game.

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 1 Rewards:

Overall +4

Shooting +3

Physical +3

Pace +2

Dribbling +3

Heading Acc. +8

Level 2 Challenges:

Score 3 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Play 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 2 Rewards:

Overall +4

Passing +6

Shooting +6

Dribbling +5

PlayStyle Rapid

PlayStyle Shot

Level 3 Challenges:

Score 3 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Play 4 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 3 Rewards:

Pace +3

Skills +1

Physical +3

PlayStyle Trickster

PlayStyle+ Power Header

PlayStyle+ Trivela

If you manage to conquer all the challenges in this EVO, your player's OVR will be enhanced by +8.

Are you planning on completing this Evolution? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments section!

