FC 24: How to complete Showdown Fredrik Jensen SBC - Costs & Solutions

A new wave of Showdown SBCs has arrived at FC 24 Ultimate Team, and it introduced some great cards. One of those SBCs is the Showdown Fredrik Jensen SBC.

Showdown Fredrik Jensen has an 89 OVR, and the Finnish midfielder also possesses some great attributes and playstyles. His SBC is also quite easy to do as you only have to complete one squad.

Let's find out how to complete the Showdown Fredrik Jensen SBC.

How to complete Showdown Fredrik Jensen SBC

EA has just dropped plenty of Showdown SBCs for the first time in a very long time, and one of them was this Showdown Fredrik Jensen SBC.

Showdown Fredrik Jensen SBC has spectacular attributes such as 90 dribbling, 89 shooting, 89 physical and 88 passing. He also possesses great PlayStyles such as Power Shot+, Pinged Pass+, and Bruiser, among others.

It's a solid card to use as a super sub, or if you have a Bundesliga team and are looking for a midfielder that can have an impact on both sides of the field.

Let's take a look at what you need to do to complete the Showdown Fredrik Jensen SBC, and add this card to your Ultimate Team.

Fredrik Jensen

Requirements:

Bundesliga Players: Min. 1

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1

Team Rating: Min. 81

Squad:

Fredrik Jensen

Reward:

Showdown Fredrik Jensen

After you have submitted the required squad for this SBC, you will earn the great Showdown Sébastien Haller card for around 29.6K coins.

Will you be completing this SBC? Let us know in the comments below!

