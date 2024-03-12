FC 24 Season 5 Coming Soon to Ultimate Team

Packs, players, stadium items, and more!

12 Mar 2024 2:30 PM +00:00

There is a new season of Ultimate Team coming this week to the FC 24 game mode, and fans can start to become excited about the prospects of what Season 5 will bring!

With plenty of content in packs right now, and Ultimate Team clubs stocked with club mascots, it's time to move onto a new way of redeeming rewards through playing FC 24 Ultimate Team, with more milestones for players to complete coming soon.

Season 5 is set to arrive this week, and we have everything you need to know about what's coming next to Ultimate Team including the Season 5 release date, rewards, and more!

The new season of Ultimate Team is around the corner, with Season 5 dropping on Thursday 14 March at 8 am GMT, replacing Season 4 Act 2: Mascot Madness.

This new season will likely last three weeks, similar to previous seasons, and contain a bunch of content for FC 24 Ultimate Team players to redeem, including promo players, packs, stadium items, and more.

Redeeming such items is made easy by EA, who drop daily objectives that include XP, so you can level up in your Season Progress, to earn more rewards so your Ultimate Team continues to improve.

Season 5 rewards

Season 5 is yet to be released, so the rewards for this season are still unknown, however, like every season in Ultimate Team, we can guess what is expected to come, with a common theme each time!

Players will be able to get their hands on certain items such as these, in FC 24 Ultimate Team Season 5:

1 of 3 Player Picks

Stadium Items

Promo Player Cards

Rare Gold Player Packs

Icons

click to enlarge Season 4 Ultimate Team

Season 4 Act 2: Mascot Madness was a great season with plenty of rewards that would easily upgrade any Ultimate Team squad, and we have high expectations for the upcoming Season 5.

Season 5 promos

The Showdown Series is in full swing, alongside a Campaign Re-Release, with plenty of players in packs, and available via SBC, with a chance of being upgraded.

These two campaigns will likely last until the end of the week, and the countdown until FUT Birthday is on!

Although, with FUT a thing of the past, we think the new name of the promo will be FC Birthday, and as always this promo does well in Ultimate Team, with a bunch of insane players added to packs, and dropped into SBCs, Objectives and more!

Evolutions have also seen a huge improvement recently, so expect some more insane EVOs to arrive in Season 5.

We will continue to update this piece with the latest Season 5 news. Are you excited for the new season of Ultimate Team? Let us know down below!

