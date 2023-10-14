We got ourselves another big Squad Building Challenge (SBC) in EA FC 24! This time, you'll be able to get the Ismaila Sarr Trailblazers card for your Ultimate Team squad.

Trailblazers just got its first team released in EA FC 24 with some amazing cards including Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappé, Ruben Dias, Joules Koundé and many more. These are available via pack.

On top of that, we also have Rodrygo Trailblazers via SBC and Callum Wilson Trailblazers via Objectives.

Trailblazers recognise players that have had a very impactful start to the 23/24 season, and Olympique Marseille's winger is no exception.

So if you want to know how to complete the Sarr Trailblazers for cheap, stick around as we will give you all the best possible solutions for his SBC in EA FC 24.

Ismaila Sarr Trailblazers (84 OVR)

Ismaila Sarr Trailblazers stats

Start Date: Saturday, 14 October.

Expiry Date: Friday, 27 October.

SBC Requirements

You will need to submit one squad to unlock the Ismaila Sarr Trailblazers card, with the requirements as follows:

Ismaila Sarr SBC

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Ismaila Sarr Trailblazers card.

Cost: 52,000 Coins.

Solutions

Check our solutions for each Imsaila Sarr Trailblazers SBC.

Ismaila Sarr SBC

Ismaila Sarr SBC 1

For how cheap it is relatively to other Squad Building Challenges and considering it's just one squad, having a powerful 84 OVR card can do wonders for your Ultimate Team squad as players are just starting building impressive rosters.

