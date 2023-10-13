FC 24: Wilson Trailblazers Objectives guide

FC 24 is going crazy at the moment, with the Trailblazers promo just dropping!

Trailblazers is the new promo in FC 24 and it is insane! Callum Wilson has received an objective, in which you can earn his card for FREE! Here's how to do the Wilson Trailblazers Objective.

Wilson Trailblazers Objective Guide

Callum Wilson has seen his card get a +4 upgrade after an impressive start to the season where he has scored four goals in seven games.

The Newcastle striker would be a great addition to your Ultimate Team, and is one of the best strikers in the Premier League, perfect for a squad from that league!

We will go through all the objectives you need to complete, and how to complete them, so without further ado, let's take a look!

Assist Away

Assist 5 goals in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) using a player from the Premier League.

Reward:

75+ Rated Rare Player (Untradeable)

500 XP

Technical Finisher

Score 3 Finesse goals in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable)

Brace Yourself

Score at least 2 goals per match in 4 separate matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Reward:

80+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Win 7

Win 7 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having Min. 3 Premier League players in your starting 11.

Reward:

Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

And that's all you have to do to complete the Callum Wilson Trailblazers Objective for absolutely FREE!

You can choose to use Wilson in a Premier League squad, or link him up with Road to the Knockouts Bruno Guimaraes, and Sandro Tonali!

For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.