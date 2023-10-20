Massive bug is BREAKING FC 24!

It's coming up to a month since the release of FC 24 and there are lots of new additions to be explored within the game every single day!

Although the FC 24 experience has so far been a fun one overall, it hasn’t come without its issues. In this piece, we will discuss the latest glitch which is ruining the game for some players, and what actions EA is taking to rectify the problem as soon as possible.

New bug is breaking FC 24

Just as it looked like FC 24 was moving in the right direction following several Title Updates, another major bug has reared its ugly head. One step forward and two steps back, as the saying goes!

This particular bug sees a player perform a skill move that results in the ball attaching to the back of their leg or hand, enabling them to have a free run towards - and into - the opposition goal. Despite attempts to tackle and intercept the player, it is virtually impossible to stop them.

click to enlarge Credit: Scott Bird/X FC 24 UT glitch

It appears this major glitch is only impacting competitive online modes, and happening with players who specifically have the Trickster+ PlayStyle.

Several Ultimate Team players have taken to social media to voice their frustration about the bug, which is having consequences on their results, ranking, and rewards. Reddit users admitted they were hesitant to even play the game because of the current situation, and it seems they aren’t alone.

“Man I'm scared to play fut champs, think I can't play this weekend,” u/ItsJeylon claimed.

Meanwhile, others made it pretty clear that they wouldn’t take it lightly if the glitch was exploited against them.

u/UnwillingSaboteur said: “If this happened there would be a controller shaped hole in my tv.”

AddisonRae7 stated: “I’m turning the game off if I see someone try this lol.”

EA’s response

With the bug impacting a large number of players, it hasn’t taken long for EA to comment on the matter amid calls for an urgent fix.

“We've added a new issue to the EASFC Tracker that we're investigating. The ball can incorrectly stick to a dribbler's leg as they run in some situations,” EA said on social media.

It’s currently unknown just how soon the problem will be rectified, but players can rest assured that it’s being looked into as a matter of urgency.

