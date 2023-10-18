Huge bug RUINING FC 24 Career Mode!

It has been just under a month since players got their hands on FC 24, and the launch has certainly been a bumpy one, to say the least.



New additions to Career Mode, in particular, left fans excited for EA's latest instalment of the much-loved football game, but three title updates within the first three weeks of its launch meant the excitement was soon dampened.



A major glitch that saw the game crash whenever a coach was released appears to have been just the start of annoying malfunctions spoiling what is a fun experience overall, with a new bug emerging for many.

Huge bug in FC 24 Career Mode

The bug in question impacts a player's fitness level if they are serving a match suspension in European competitions such as the Champions League, for example. We experienced this problem ourselves with Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhaes, who was the player impacted in this particular scenario.



Gabriel had picked up his third yellow card of the Champions League campaign, meaning he was suspended for the next match in the competition. Having returned to Team Management on the Career Mode menu, we noticed Gabriel's fitness was not regenerating, no matter what training plan he was on.

Constantly on low fitness, it wasn't until Gabriel had served the Champions League suspension that he returned to normal. This bug could have a major impact on Career Mode, especially if players are suspended whilst their teams are no longer in the competition, as it may mean they always have low fitness levels until they serve the suspension in the next season.

Community Reaction

Several fans of Career Mode have voiced their frustrations about the bug online as they seek a potential fix.

Commenting on the problem via EA's Answer HQ website, one user said:



"I have the exact same issue with Bellingham on my Real Madrid Career mode. His stamina will not go back up at all despite being on the all-out energy training. I hope EA fixes this issue as I fear that it may impact future career modes."

Joining in on the discussion, another fan impacted by the bug said:



"I got the same problem with Xavi Simons with my manager career playthrough. He’s now at 45 stamina but nothing adds so it’s stuck I guess. He’s a key player for my team but this just makes me lose a lot of matches. I hope EA fixes this as soon as possible."

As that last comment states, hopefully, EA is aware of the matter and it will be addressed in the not-too-distant future. In the meantime, avoiding European suspensions seems like a wise idea.

