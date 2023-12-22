FC 24: Like a Rock Evolutions Guide

A new EVO is here!

EA has just dropped the Winter Wildcards promo with Team 1 out now, and a bunch of content has been released with it.

Amongst the new content is the Like a Rock Evolution, and we have the complete guide for you to complete it!

Like a Rock Evolutions Guide

EA has just dropped a brand-new Evolution into FC 24, allowing players to upgrade a card for FREE!

Evolutions have been a huge hit with FC 24 players since they debuted when the game was released, and each Ultimate Team now has its own unique style due to the different players people are evolving!

Together we will go through the player requirements for this EVO, then give you three players we believe to be the best to evolve, and then give you all the challenges you have to complete, and the rewards you will get for doing so!

So without further ado, let's take a look at the player requirements for the Like a Rock Evolution!

Player Requirements

Like all of the Evolutions in FC 24, you will need to evolve a player that meets the specific requirements set by EA, so not every player in the game will fit into this category. Whether you decide to pick a player from your favourite club or develop someone into an overpowered beast, you will need to ensure you pick your player wisely because once you do, you cannot change them. Here are the requirements you need for the Like a Rock Evolution.

Pace: Max. 80

Shooting: Max. 75

Defending: Max. 80

Physical: Max. 80

No. of PlayStyles: Max. 9

Dribbling: Max. 91

Like a Rock Evolution Requirements

Best players for Like a Rock Evolution

Here we will give you three options on who you can use in the Like a Rock Evolution, that will completely transform your team!

The player has to meet the requirements above, so unfortunately you will not be able to evolve the likes of Neymar Jr, or Harry Kane, for example. Let's see the two players we have chosen for this Evolution:

Ismael Bennacer (AC Milan - 84 OVR)

Algerian midfielder Ismael Bennacer is a great option for the Like a Rock Evolution, and he increases by +2 OVRs. Once evolved, the Milan-man has insane stats including, 81 pace, 72 shooting, 84 passing, 88 dribbling, 86 defending, and 83 physical.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool - 86 OVR)

Another great option for this Evolution is Liverpool RB Trent Alexander-Arnold who increases to an 88 OVR in the Like a Rock Evolution. The English defender looks fantastic once evolved, and his best stats are 93 passing, 81 dribbling, and 87 defending, on a very well-rounded card.

How to complete the Like a Rock Evolution

Now that you have decided on which player you would like to evolve, let's go through the challenges you need to complete for your player to upgrade by two OVRs.

Here's how to complete the Like a Rock Evolution:

Level 1 Challenges:

Play 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 1 Rewards:

Passing: +2

Dribbling: +2

Defending: +4

Physical: +2

Like a Rock Evolution Level 1

Level 2 Challenges:

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Achieve 2 Clean Sheets in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 2 Rewards:

Pace: +1

Passing: +1

Defending: +3

Physical: +3

PlayStyle: Bruiser

Like a Rock Evolution Level 2

Once you have completed all of the challenges with your chosen player, you will have completed the Like a Rock, and upgraded your player by two OVRs!

