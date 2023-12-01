FC 24: La Liga POTM Griezmann SBC Cheapest Solutions

The La Liga Player of the Month for November has been announced, and EA has just added a brand-new SBC to FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Antoine Griezmann is the winner of the La Liga POTM award, and EA has given the French forward a POTM card for players to complete in Ultimate Team.

Together we will go through the cheapest solutions to complete the POTM Griezmann SBC, so let's dive in!

La Liga POTM Griezmann SBC cheapest solutions

EA has just dropped a new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team, giving players the chance to add an 89-rated La Liga POTM Griezmann to their squad!

Griezmann was the clear favourite for the award as he beat Ayoze Perez, Ante Budimir, Borja Mayoral, and Artem Dovbyk, who all had impressive months respectively.

The Atletico Madrid striker is one of the most used players in FC 24, and this SBC will no doubt be completed by many players, so prepare to see this card in future Weekend Leagues.

EA has given Griezmann an 89-rated card with some insane stats, including 90 shooting, 90 passing, 89 dribbling, and 82 pace.

This card is incredible, so let's take a look at the cheapest solutions for this SBC, so you can add POTM Antoine Griezmann to your Ultimate Team.

France

Requirements:

French Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Reward:

Rare Mixed Players Pack

LaLiga

Requirements:

LALIGA EA SPORTS Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

There we have it, once you have submitted all of the squads necessary for this SBC, you will be able to add POTM Antoine Griezmann to your Ultimate Team for around 507k coins!

