FC 24: Vote for your La Liga December POTM now!

The Christmas period is upon us, and EA is flooding Ultimate Team with tons of content as their gift to players!

With several SBCs out now, there is a new one on the horizon as the La Liga December Player of the Month vote is now open!

We will give you all the information you need including the five nominees and why they deserve to win, as well as how to vote for your winner.

La Liga December POTM Vote

The official La Liga POTM vote for December is now open, and you can vote for your winner on the FC 24 website.

Each month EA releases the nominees for the La Liga Player of the Month, with the winner receiving an upgraded special card which becomes available via Squad Building Challenge in FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Last month's winner was Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann who received an 89-rated Player of the Month card.

Now, let's take a look at the five nominees for December, and why they have been chosen to be up for the POTM award!

Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao - 81 OVR)

Athletic Bilbao have been on fire in December, going unbeaten in four games and beating Atletico Madrid 2-0 in the process. Inaki Williams has been the star of the show, and scored two goals in these matches, which is why he has been nominated for the POTM award for December. If EA replicates an old Williams card from a previous FIFA then it could go down a treat if he were to win.

click to enlarge + 5 Inaki Williams

Rodrygo (Real Madrid - 85 OVR)

Rodrygo will be the FC 24 favourite to win this award due to his insane regular gold card, and an upgrade will only make him very sought after. The Brazilian forward has also scored two goals in December, as Real Madrid beat Granada, Villarreal, and Alaves, whilst drawing to Real Betis. If he was to win, Rodrygo would have an insane in-game card.

click to enlarge + 5 Rodrygo

Alvaro Valles (Las Palmas - 76 OVR)

The only goalkeeper to be nominated in December in Las Palmas' Alvaro Valles who kept two clean sheets throughout the month, whilst also making 19 saves in just four matches. Las Palmas beat Getafe and Alaves in December, whilst drawing to Cadiz, and losing to Athletic Bilbao, despite Valles making eight saves in the latter match.

click to enlarge + 5 Alvaro Valles

Borja Mayoral (Getafe - 74 OVR)

Borja Mayoral has been in fine form this season for Getafe, and this is his second successive POTM nomination. The Spanish striker scored four goals in December, as Getafe beat Valencia, and Sevilla, and drew 3-3 with Atletico Madrid, with thanks to a 93rd-minute goal from Mayoral. Is it time he deserves to be given the POTM award?

click to enlarge + 5 Borja Mayoral

Artem Dovbyk (Girona - 70 OVR)

Mayoral has some stiff competition for surprising player of the season, however, as Girona's Artem Dovbyk has been in incredible form, as have Girona. The Ukrainian striker scored four goals in December as Girona beat Valencia, Barcelona, and Alaves, and drew to Real Betis. Dovbyk has featured in several TOTWs already and is surely going to earn a POTM soon, with 15 goal contributions in 17 matches this season.

click to enlarge + 5 Artem Dovbyk

Now that you know which players have been nominated and the reason for their nomination, who is your La Liga December Player of the Month?

