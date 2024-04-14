FC 24: How to complete Showdown Dier SBC - Costs & Solutions

EA has recently launched a number of new SBCs in FC 24 Ultimate Team, in addition to the thrilling TOTS Warmups Series promotion, which currently offers a wealth of content in the game mode! Today, we bring you the Showdown Dier SBC!

Ultimate Team fans now have a wide range of activities to participate in, and this impressive new SBC introduces Eric Dier, the Bayern Munich defender, as a Showdown player item.

Let's now explore the most cost-effective solutions that will allow you to add Showdown Dier to your Ultimate Team. Rest assured, this talented English player possesses a top-quality card!

Showdown Dier Cheapest Solutions

EA has just launched a new Squad Building Challenge (SBC) in Ultimate Team to align with the clash between Arsenal and Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. In this thrilling update, Eric Dier from Bayern Munich and Leandro Trossard from Arsenal have been given Showdown player items in Ultimate Team.

These player items have the possibility of receiving additional upgrades if their teams manage to win in the second leg of the Champions League knockout match.

Dier's Showdown card has been significantly upgraded with a +12 OVR boost, bringing him up to 89 OVR. This boost highlights his impressive attributes, including 99 strength, 96 aggression, 94 jumping, 94 sliding tackle, 94 heading accuracy, 92 reactions, and 91 shot power.

Additionally, he possesses a three-star Weak Foot and three-star Skills, along with the Bruiser PlayStyle+ and the Aerial PlayStyle+. As a player from Bayern Munich, he is undoubtedly an outstanding addition to any Ultimate Team. We provide the most cost-effective options for you to immediately acquire this exceptional defender!

England

Requirements:

Min. 1 Player England

Min. 1 Players Team of the Week

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Credit: EasySBC England

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

Bundesliga

Requirements:

Min. 1 Player Bundesliga

Min. 1 Players Team of the Week

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Credit: EasySBC Bundesliga

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

Upon submitting both squads for this SBC, you have the opportunity to incorporate Showdown Dier into your Ultimate Team. The completion of this SBC will necessitate approximately 155k coins.

Have you contemplated adding this talented English player to your Ultimate Team? Share your insights in the comments section!

