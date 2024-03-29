FC 24: Heroic Chronicles Evolution Guide

A Golazo-themed evolution is here!

The Heroic Chronicles Evolution has arrived in FC 24 Ultimate Team, and it offers players yet another way to upgrade their players.

In the Heroic Chronicles Evolution, users will be able to upgrade players of the Golazo Hero promo, making them even stronger. The Heroic Chronicles Evolution will provide these players with an increase in pace, passing and physical attributes.

So without further ado, let's find out how to complete the Heroic Chronicles Evolution!

Heroic Chronicles Evolution Guide

As mentioned above, only players of the Golazo Hero promo can be used in this evolution, and they can have a maximum of 90 OVR and 90 pace to be eligible.

With that in mind, you need to choose a player that fulfils the following requirements:

Overall: Max. 90

Pace: Max. 90

Rarity: Golazo Hero

The best players that you can use in this evolution are Peter Crouch, Enzo Francescoli, Dimitar Berbatov, and Clint Dempsey.

How to complete the Heroic Chronicles Evolution

Level 1 Challenges:

Play 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty whilst using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 1 Rewards:

Pace: +1

Physical: +1

click to enlarge + 3 Heroic Chronicles Evolution Level 1

Level 2 Challenges:

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty whilst using your active EVO player in the game.

Win 1 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty whilst using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 2 Rewards:

Pace: +1

Physical: +2

Passing: +1

click to enlarge + 3 Heroic Chronicles Evolution Level 2

Level 3 Challenges:

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty whilst using your active EVO player in the game.

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty whilst using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 3 Rewards:

Pace: +2

Physical: +1

Passing: +2

click to enlarge + 3 Heroic Chronicles Evolution Level 3

This is what you need to do to complete the Heroic Chronicles Evolution quickly and easily and improve your player's attributes significantly in the process.

We hope this guide was helpful, and wish you good luck in completing the Heroic Chronicles Evolution.

