FC 24: Centurions Thiago Silva SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA continues to keep players busy, and we have guides on the latest Evolutions available in Ultimate Team, including Centurions Attacking Midfielder, Centurions Striker, and Centurions Center Back, so be sure to check those out! We also have the cheapest solutions for the Centurions Barella, and Icon Vidic SBCs, if you want to add a new player to your squad!

There is an even newer SBC in Ultimate Team right now, with Centurions Thiago Silva just dropping into FC 24! EA has allowed players to add an upgraded Brazilian Premier League CB to their squads, so without further ado, let's look at the cheapest solutions to complete his SBC!

Centurions Thiago Silva SBC cheapest solutions

EA has just dropped the latest SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Thiago Silva featuring as a Centurions player.

The Brazilian centre-back has had an illustrious career playing for the likes of AC Milan, PSG, and now Chelsea.

click to enlarge + 3 Centurions Silva

Silva is now one of the best Premier League defenders in FC 24 Ultimate Team thanks to this upgrade, and despite this SBC setting you back around 150k coins, it is worth it if you are rocking a Premier League team!

Let's look at the cheapest solutions for the Centurions Thiago Silva SBC!

Brazil

Requirements:

Brazil Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

click to enlarge + 3 Brazil

Reward:

Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

Premier League

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 3 Premier League

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

There we have it! Once you have submitted all the squads required for his SBC, you will be able to add Centurions Thiago Silva to your Ultimate Team squad!

Silva has great links too, linking with the likes of TOTW Sterling, or even Hero Ramires if you are lucky enough to have him in your club!

