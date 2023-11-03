FC 24: Centurions Bowen Objectives Guide

We are deep into FC 24 now, and Ultimate Team has given fans loads to be excited about, with Season 2 Act I: Triangles out now, along with Centurions Team 2, and TOTW 7, both being available in packs!

We also have guides to all the Evolutions in Ultimate Team, including Centurions Box-to-Box Midfielder, and Centurions Sharpshooter to name a few. If you are looking for a new player for your squad, then why not check out the cheapest solutions for Centurions Watkins and Centurions Odegaard?

With Centurions taking over Ultimate Team, content continues to fly out, and the latest Centurions Objective is now available in the game. You can get your hands on Centurions Jarrod Bowen for FREE, by following this guide, so without further ado, let's get stuck into it!

Centurions Bowen Objectives Guide

EA has just added the latest objectives player into FC 24 Ultimate Team, and fans can now add Centurions Jarrod Bowen into their teams for FREE by completing some objectives!

click to enlarge + 3 Centurions Bowen

The West Ham winger has been given a huge upgrade and looks like an insane winger for any Premier League squad.

Together we will go through each of the challenges you need to complete to unlock Centurions Bowen, so without further ado, let's take a look at the objective.

Precision

Requirement:

Score 6 goals using English Players in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Reward:

Gold Pack (Untradeable)

500 XP

click to enlarge + 3 Objective 1

Midfield Assistance

Requirement:

Assist 3 goals using Midfielders in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Reward:

Small Mixed Players Pack (Untradeable)

500 XP

Premier League

Requirement:

Score and Assist in 3 separate matches using Premier League Players in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Reward:

Small Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Out of the Box

Requirement:

Score 3 goals from Outside the Box in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Reward:

Premium Gold Pack (Untradeable)

Win 8

Requirement:

Win 8 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) having Min. 3 English players in your Starting 11.

Reward:

Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

click to enlarge + 3 Objective 5

Once you have completed all five of the objectives above, you will have five packs to open, plus a brand-new Centurions Jarrod Bowen to add to your squad!

For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.