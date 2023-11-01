FC 24: Centurions Watkins SBC Cheapest Solutions

FC 24 is in full swing, and there has been tons of content released recently throughout the Centurions promo, and TOTW 7 is out now!

EA has just added another Centurions SBC to Ultimate Team, with Aston Villa striker, Ollie Watkins receiving a promo card. Let's take a look at the card, and the cheapest solutions to complete his SBC in FC 24 Ultimate Team!

Centurions Watkins SBC cheapest solutions

A brand-new Premier League striker has been added to FC 24 via Squad Building Challenges, and he is one of the most in-form players in the league right now!

Ollie Watkins has been given an 87-rated Centurions card, and is fairly cheap to complete!

click to enlarge + 3 Centurions Watkins

The SBC will roughly set you back around 102k coins, however, if you are looking for a replacement in your striker department then Watkins could be the one!

Let's take a look at the cheapest solutions to complete the Centurions Watkins SBC!

England

Requirements:

Players from England: Min. 1 in your Squad

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Squad

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

click to enlarge + 3 England

Reward:

Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

Premier League

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Squad

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

click to enlarge + 3 Premier League

Reward:

Prime Mixed Players Pack

There we have it, once you have submitted the necessary squads you will have Centurions Watkins to add to your team.

Will you be completing this SBC, or is he too similar to Trailblazers Callum Wilson who was available for FREE via Objectives a few weeks prior?

For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.