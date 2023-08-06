FIFA 23 Cherki FUTTIES SBC Cheapest Solutions

The final FIFA 23 promo is here, with FUTTIES live in Ultimate Team. Both players that stood out this season and stars from previous years are here, with French wonderkid Rayan Cherki getting his own FUTTIES card via SBC.

Despite only being 19 years old (soon to be 20), Cherki is already an experienced attacking midfielder playing over 100 games with Lyon in France's Ligue 1. He doesn't have any honours to his name but rumours suggest he's due for a big break to a massive club sooner rather than later.

FUTTIES are essentially community awards, with fans voting for their favourite players of the season. Winners get special FUTTIES cards, which are in-form pink designed items to celebrate their achievements.

So if you want to know how to complete the Rayan Cherki FUTTIES SBC we got you covered with everything you need.

Rayan Cherki FUTTIES (96 OVR)

Rayan Cherki stats

Start Date: Sunday, 6 August.

Expiry Date: Saturday, 11 August.

SBC Requirements

You will need to submit two squads to unlock the Rayan Cherki FUTTIES card, with the requirements as follows:

France

Number of players from France: Min 1

IF + TOTS Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Prime Mixed Players pack.

Ligue 1

Number of players from Ligue 1: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 88

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Small Rare Gold players pack.

Estimated cost: 195,000 FUT coins.

Solutions

Check our solutions for each Rayan Cherki FUTTIES SBC.

France

France SBC

Ligue 1

Ligue 1 SBC

Is Rayan Cherki FUTTIES worth it?

For what it costs, it might be worth giving this card a shot. Having a Ligue 1 link-up is extremely good at the moment, with cards like Neymar, Mbappé, and many other top tiers still at your disposal.