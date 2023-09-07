EA Sports FC 24, is not far away, and the Premier League Player of the Month for August is out now, and you can vote for who you want to see win the award this month!

Each year, upon the release of the new game, the POTM gives players the opportunity to get their hands on a special card early on!

The previous two players at the beginning of the game were Teemu Pukki and Marcus Rashford, both of whom were in everyone's starter teams, so let's have a look at who has been nominated for the first EA FC 24 POTM!

Premier League POTM Voting

August saw the beginning of the Premier League season, and six players in particular have taken the league by storm early on.

On top of that, you will see their ratings for the first time in EA FC 24, with some nominees receiving huge upgrades from FIFA 23!

Here are the confirmed timings and shortlist for the Premier League POTM August:

The Voting phase is as follows: 7 September (11:00 BST) - 11 September (12:00 BST)

With the Winner announcement on 15 September (11:00 BST)

Nominees for Premier League POTM

Taiwo Awoniyi - Nottingham Forest

click to enlarge + 6 Taiwo Awoniyi

The Nigerian striker scored three goals and assisted once in the month of August, giving Nottingham Forest two wins in four games. Awoniyi contributed to the win against Sheffield United and scored against Man United and Arsenal. He also gets a +1 upgrade to his card in EA FC 24!

Jarrod Bowen - West Ham United

click to enlarge + 6 Jarrod Bowen

Like Awoniyi, Jarrod Bowen also scored three times and assisted once in August, with West Ham sitting fourth in the table currently. Bowen scored against Bournemouth, Brighton, and Luton Town, whilst also performing well against Chelsea. The RM receives a -1 downgrade to his card, however, this can be quickly amended if he were to win the POTM award!

James Maddison - Tottenham Hotspur

click to enlarge + 6 James Maddison

James Maddison has settled in at Spurs very well, and has two goals and two assists in August. Tottenham sit second in the league currently, with Maddison pulling the strings in all fixtures so far this season. He also has received a +2 upgrade to his card in EA FC 24!

Bryan Mbuemo - Brentford

click to enlarge + 6 Bryan Mbeumo

With Ivan Toney absent, Mbeumo has stepped up his performances for Brentford and scored four goals in as many games in August. The Bees remain unbeaten so far this season and have Mbeumo to thank for the goals. EA has given him a +3 to his rating in EA FC 24.

Kaoru Mitoma - Brighton & Hove Albion

click to enlarge + 6 Kaoru Mitoma

Brighton just seems to find amazing players, and Kaoru Mitoma is certainly another one to add to their list. The Japanese winger gets a huge +6 upgrade to his card in EA FC 24, and with a goal and three assists already, it's no surprise he's been nominated for POTM.

Rodri - Manchester City

click to enlarge + 6 Rodri

Man City remain the only team in the Premier League to win all of their games, and they have Rodri to thank. The Spanish CDM has scored two goals and assisted once in August, with his 88th-minute winner against Sheffield United being particularly important. He goes up +2 in his rating and is in the top 25 players in the game.

