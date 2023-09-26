EA FC 24: Serie A September POTM predictions & release date

EA FC 24 is now released through both early access and the pre-order package! The full release will be out on 29 September with the standard edition of FC 24.

EA Sports have really made a lot of positive changes in Career Mode, Clubs, and Ultimate Team.

POTM were missed in August other than the Premier League with POTM James Maddison, however, we will see the other leagues join in for September such as the Serie A!

Serie A POTM September candidates

Below we have our top five candidates who could be in the Serie A POTM nominations for September:

Andrea Pinamonti (74 OVR)

The Sassuolo striker scored 4 goals in 3 games in September and has started off the Serie A season on fire! He is 74-rated in FC 24, meaning he would be due a huge upgrade if he did get a POTM card. With already good stats for a 74-rated card, he would be a top striker after a big upgrade!

Federico Chiesa (84 OVR)

Chiesa has started this season off the way he would have hoped for scoring 3 goals in 3 matches, he has been the answer to Juventus' problems as they look to get Chiesa and Vlahovic on form to carry their team. At 84 rated, he will be an unreal player to have as a POTM!

Rafael Leao (86 OVR)

Another player who has scored a goal a game is Leao with 3 goals in 3 games, Leao has helped AC Milan score in matches where there has been no creative flair. We all know what Leao can do and being 86-rated in FC 24 his POTM upgrade would make him one of the best players in the game!

Domenico Berardi (85 OVR)

Another Sassuolo player joins the contenders in Berardi with 3 goals in 3 games, Berardi is having another fantastic season so far. With a nice 85-rated card, Berardi would be a good option for POTM especially if his pace is boosted!

Giacomo Bonaventura (79 OVR)

One of the best midfielders in Serie A this season so far is Bonaventura, he is a classy player who always preforms. With 2 goals and an assist in 3 games, he has been amazing from Fiorentina's midfield.

How to vote for Serie A POTM

You can vote for the Serie A POTM direct from the EA Sports website, however, there are no nominees as of yet that you can vote for.

With a message saying, 'coming soon' we can expect to see this updated over the coming days!

When will Serie A POTM be released?

We predict that the Serie A POTM will be released on 13 October 2023 at 6:00 PM BST.

We will update this information once we have confirmation from EA Sports.

Who do you think should be in the Serie A POTM? Let us know!

