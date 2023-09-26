EA Sports FC 24 is in full swing, as is Ultimate Team, with many players enjoying the new game through early access.

Each month, EA releases an SBC on the Player of the Month in the Premier League, and we already have James Maddison's POTM for August.

With September coming to an end, let's take a look at the players expected to be nominated for POTM, the dates to add to your diary regarding voting, and when the SBC releases.

Premier League September POTM nominees

These players have been outstanding for their club in the Premier League during September, scoring goals, assisting their teammates, and giving everything for their team.

Without further ado, let's see who we expect to be nominated for Premier League POTM for September!

Erling Haaland

click to enlarge + 3 Erling Haaland

The Norwegian robot has picked up from where he left off last season, and scored five goals, whilst grabbing an assist for Man City in three wins in September. This card would be insane like his regular rare gold card is, but it would cost a pretty penny.

Mohamed Salah

Now this POTM vote would be very difficult if Mo Salah was included, and there's no reason why he shouldn't be. Liverpool won all three of their games, and the Egyptian scored two goals and assisted four times. Simple incredible!

Heung-Min Son

Another fantastic player in UItimate Team expected to be nominated is Spurs captain Heung-Min Son. He scored five goals for Spurs in an unbeaten month, grabbing two in the North London derby, and a hat trick against Burnley.

click to enlarge + 3 Son

Pedro Neto

Despite Wolves not winning a single game in September, Pedro Neto has been outstanding for the West Midlands side. The Portuguese winger has scored a goal and assisted three times, but against the top players above him, it's unlikely he will win the vote.

Kaoru Mitoma

Our final inclusion is Kaoru Mitoma, who was nominated last month too. We believe that this is Mitoma's time to shine, after Brighton won all three of their games in September, with the Japanese winger scoring twice, and assisting once.

How to vote for POTM?

To vote for Premier League POTM, you will have to go to the EA website, and when the vote is live, you will then be able to choose which player you want to win.

click to enlarge + 3 POTM vote

You can access the website via mobile device, laptop, or PC, and also will have the choice of voting for the POTM in four other leagues, including the Bundesliga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and La Liga.

Premier League POTM release date

From what we know, the voting process for August began on 7 September, which means we expect this month's POTM to be a similar time in August.

Loading...

This vote usually lasts a week, with the winner announced the next day, with James Maddison receiving the award on 15 September.

It then took EA nine days to release his 86-rated POTM card in EA FC Ultimate Team, so we expect a similar timescale for the September Player of the Month.

For more of the latest EA FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.