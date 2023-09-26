EA FC 24: Huge cards will be MISSING from Ultimate Team

EA Sports FC 24 is finally here with loads of players enjoying the newest title from EA through early access, the full release is almost here too, coming on 29 September with the standard edition of FC 24.

POTM is always an exciting monthly promo where fans get to vote for players who have been the best performers for their league each month in real life.

With leagues such as the Premier League, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, La Liga and Serie A all included in EA Sports POTM promo in FC 24 we will have five great POTM players every month, or so we thought for August.

Where are the August POTM cards in FC 24?

Although we have already had the Premier League POTM James Maddison announced in the game, fans have been waiting for the other top five leagues to have their POTM cards announced in EA FC 24 along with Maddison.

click to enlarge + 2

The news first broke out that only the Premier League would be getting a POTM card for September in Ultimate Team as the Bundesliga announced that there will be no Bundesliga POTM in FC 24 for August.

As Victor Boniface won the Bundesliga POTM we would have had an amazing 84-rated card to play with as shown below.

click to enlarge + 2

Boniface is not the only player we have been robbed of in FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Ligue 1, La Liga and Serie A Player of the Month cards all not joining the game for September we will have to wait until November to receive these.

We are not sure why these cards are not in the game yet, potentially the Premier League have exclusivity over the first POTM card in FC 24 Ultimate Team, the good news is that we will have the other leagues in the game next month!

