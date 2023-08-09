EA FC 24: New Objectives Feature!

At long last, the eagerly awaited deep dive into EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team has arrived, treating viewers to a captivating 7-minute live stream that unveils a plethora of fresh features and updates within the realm of EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

The anticipation has reached its peak as EA FC 24 takes center stage, with only a single deep dive left, focusing on the Clubs feature. Having explored the depths of gameplay, career mode, match day experiences, and ultimate team enhancements, we now possess a comprehensive grasp of the exciting prospects awaiting us in the upcoming title and the dawn of a new era for EA Sports FC.

Through the latest Ultimate Team deep dive, loads of new information was revealed, one that everyone paid extra attention to was the beloved Ultimate Team Champs and Draft. Without further or do, lets dive into the latest objectives update.

Claim all objectives

A much-anticipated enhancement arrives with EA FC 24: the ability to swiftly claim all your objectives with just a single click. Bid farewell to the days of tediously navigating through each objective to obtain your well-deserved rewards.

click to enlarge Ultimate Team Deep Dive!

Recognising the valuable input from the community, EA Sports has taken proactive steps to optimise the process of claiming objectives, ensuring a more efficient use of your time. This small yet impactful update is a testament to EA's commitment to enhancing player experience and making every aspect of the game more user-friendly.

Objectives have been a valuable part of FIFA in recent years and EA FC will be no different, with the ability to collect rewards such as packs and coins this new feature will now make collecting rewards more enjoyable and less time consuming.

Overall the EA FC 24 Ultimate Team deep dive was a major success for fans as we edge closer and closer to the full release of the title.

