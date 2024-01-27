EA FC 24: How to complete TOTY Honourable Mentions Luka Modric SBC – Costs & Solutions

This is how to get a midfield maestro!

The TOTY Honourable Mentions promotion in EA FC 24 continued on 27 January 2024, featuring a 93 OVR Luka Modric card that can be obtained through a Squad Building Challenge (SBC).

The Team of the Year event has proven to be immensely popular once again in FC 24 Ultimate Team, with a wide array of players currently obtainable in packs! You can find both TOTY squads, as well as the TOTY Honourable Mentions and the 12th Players, all available in packs.

Despite not making it into the EA FC 24 TOTY, Real Madrid star Luka Modric was recognized by the FUT content team for his impressive performance in 2023.

TOTY Honourable Mentions Modric SBC Cheapest Solutions

The new TOTY Honorable Mentions card has a rating of 93 OVR, with attributes including 82 PAC, 4-Star Skill Moves and Weak Foot, as well as six PlayStyles. This card is available for a limited time.

To complete the SBC, similar to Kvaratskhelia, players will need to complete five teams. Here are the requirements for each team:

Real Madrid

Real Madrid players: Min. 1

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86 OVR

Reward: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

LaLiga

LaLiga players: Min. 1

TOTW players: Min. 1

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86 OVR

Reward: Prime Mixed Players Pack

Top Form

TOTW players: Min. 1

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87 OVR

Reward: Prime Electrum Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88 OVR

Reward: Premium Gold Players Pack

89-Rated Squad

Team Overall Rating: Min. 89 OVR

Reward: Rare Players Pack

How to complete Modric SBC

click to enlarge Luka Modric stats

Here are solutions for the TOTY Honourable Mentions Luka Modric SBC:

Real Madrid

Marquinhos (87 OVR)

Lautaro Martinez (87 OVR)

Lucy Bronze (87 OVR)

Luka Modric (87 OVR)

Kim Little (86 OVR)

Thiago Silva (84 OVR)

Alessia Russo (84 OVR)

Fran Kirby (84 OVR)

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (84 OVR)

Ruben Neves (84 OVR)

Caroline Weir (84 OVR)

LaLiga

TOTW Dusan Vlahovic (87 OVR)

Lautaro Martinez (87 OVR)

Lucy Bronze (87 OVR)

Luka Modric (87 OVR)

Kim Little (86 OVR)

Thiago Silva (84 OVR)

Alessia Russo (84 OVR)

Fran Kirby (84 OVR)

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (84 OVR)

Ruben Neves (84 OVR)

Caroline Weir (84 OVR)

Top Form

Victor Osimhen (88 OVR)

Joshua Kimmich (88 OVR)

Christiane Endler (88 OVR)

Bruno Fernandes (88 OVR)

TOTW Dusan Vlahovic (87 OVR)

Kieran Trippier (85 OVR)

Megan Rapinoe (85 OVR)

Aymeric Laporte (85 OVR)

Becky Sauerbrunn (85 OVR)

Rachel Daly (85 OVR)

Manuela Zinsberger (85 OVR)

88-Rated Squad

Ruben Dias (89 OVR)

Victor Osimhen (88 OVR)

Joshua Kimmich (88 OVR)

Christiane Endler (88 OVR)

Bruno Fernandes (88 OVR)

Irene Paredes (88 OVR)

Jan Oblak (88 OVR)

Lucy Bronze (87 OVR)

Luka Modric (87 OVR)

Gregor Kobel (87 OVR)

Andrew Robertson (86 OVR)

89-Rated Squad

TOTY Honorable Ederson (90 OVR)

Karim Benzema (90 OVR)

Robert Lewandowski (90 OVR)

Lionel Messi (90 OVR)

Ruben Dias (89 OVR)

Lina Magull (87 OVR)

HERO Jorge Campos (87 OVR)

Martin Ødegaard (87 OVR)

Gregor Kobel (87 OVR)

Lautaro Martinez (87 OVR)

Heung Min Son (87 OVR)

The TOTY Honourable Mentions Luka Modric SBC is estimated to cost around 1,000,000 Coins (according to FUTBIN). However, please note that this amount may vary due to market fluctuations.

It is important to keep in mind that this SBC will expire on 10 February 2024.

