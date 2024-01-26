FC 24: How to complete TOTY Honourable Mentions Kvaratskhelia SBC - Costs & Solutions

An incredible winger now available!

Team of the Year has once again been a huge hit in FC 24 Ultimate Team, and there are a whole bunch of players available in packs right now!

Both TOTY squads, along with the TOTY Honourable Mentions, and the 12th Players, are all available in packs, and EA isn't holding back with Objectives, Evolutions or SBCs either!

Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is now available via SBC as a TOTY Honourable Mentions player, and we have the cheapest solutions so that you can add the Georgian to your Ultimate Team.

TOTY Honourable Mentions Kvaratskhelia SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just released the Khvicha Kvaratskhelia TOTY Honourable Mentions item into FC 24 Ultimate Team, and you can acquire the Georgian winger by completing his SBC.

Kvara had a break out year last season with Napoli alongside striker Victor Osimhen, and he looks like he will be causing problems for full-backs for years to come.

The winger has been given an 89-rated TOTY Honourable Mentions card by EA, and he looks insane, with 92 pace, 84 shooting, 84 passing, and 91 dribbling!

click to enlarge + 6 TOTY Honourable Mentions Kvaratskhelia

On top of that, Kvaratskhelia also has the Technical PlayStyle+, making him even more incredible.

Now that you are aware of what skills Kvara possesses let's check out the cheapest solution for his TOTY Honourable Mentions SBC.

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

click to enlarge + 6 Top Form

Reward:

Jumbo Gold Pack

Serie A

Requirements:

Serie A TIM Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 6 Serie A

Reward:

Prime Mixed Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 6 87-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 6 87-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Mixed Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

click to enlarge + 6 88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

Once you have submitted all of the squads necessary for this SBC you will be able to add Kvaratskhelia to your Ultimate Team for around 634k coins!

