FC 24: TOTY Honourable Mentions Out Now

More insane players in packs now!

Team of the Year has taken over FC 24 Ultimate Team, and there is a bunch of insane players available in packs now!

EA has just released the TOTY Honourable Mentions into packs along with the full Men's and Women's Team of the Year and the 12th player picks!

We will go through every player included in the TOTY Honourable Mentions so that you know who you could pack in Ultimate Team.

Many new players have been dropped into FC 24 Ultimate Team with the TOTY Honourable Mentions and the TOTY 12th players are now available in packs!

These players just missed out on being included in the Team of the Year squads, so EA has given them a TOTY Honourable Mentions card with mega upgrades.

These players will remain in packs from 26 January to the 2 February, so if you are looking to pack one of these new players then now is your time.

TOTY Honourable Mentions & TOTY 12th Players

The TOTY Honourable Mentions and 12th Players are in packs now, and we will highlight the best players from each of the promo releases.

As for the 12th Players, fans were given the choice of three men's and three women's players to pick from, with the highest-nominated players receiving Team of the Year items.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr - 95 OVR)

What's a Team of the Year without Cristiano Ronaldo? EA has dropped CR7 into packs after he won the 12th Player vote, and the Portuguese man has an insane card. At 95 OVR, Ronaldo has 92 pace, 97 shooting, 85 passing, 93 dribbling, 45 defending, and 83 physical. EA has also given Ronaldo the Power Shot and Quick Step PlayStyles+!

Alexandra Popp (Wolfsburg - 95 OVR)

German striker Alexandra Popp is the 12th Player winner for the Women's Team of the Year and she has a crazy good card. Popp has been given 90 pace, 95 shooting, 83 passing, 90 dribbling, 60 defending, and 95 physical as her stats. After provided 21 goal contributions in 21 matches in 2023, Popp was very unlucky to miss out on the Women's TOTY XI.

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool - 92 OVR)

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah is now available as a Team of the Year Honourable Mentions player in packs, and he has a fantastic card. He has 92 OVR card, with 92 pace, 91 shooting, 86 passing, 91 dribbling, 49 defending, 82 physical. Salah also has the Flair PS+ and the Finesse Shot PS+ making him a solid threat from the left-hand side.

Here are all of the other TOTY Honourable Mentions in packs:

Harry Kane - 93 OVR

Vinicius Jr - 92 OVR

Kadidiatou Diani - 92 OVR

Bernardo Silva - 91 OVR

Jamal Musiala - 91 OVR

Federico Valverde - 90 OVR

Ederson - 90 OVR

Kim Min Jae - 89 OVR

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 88 OVR

Olga Carmona - 88 OVR

