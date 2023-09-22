EA FC 24: How to complete Marquee Matchups SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA FC 24 is now officially out through EA Early Access and we are excited to get started!

Marquee Matchups are a staple in FIFA SBC history and now they transfer over to EA FC 24! So let's take a look at how to complete these!

What are Marquee Matchups

Marquee Matchups SBCs in Ultimate Team are recurring challenges tied to high-profile real-world football matchups. Players need to construct squads that meet specific criteria, often involving players from certain leagues, nations, or clubs featured in these matchups.

Completing these challenges rewards players with in-game items like player packs. The specifics of these challenges change regularly to align with real-world events and promotions within the game, making them a popular way for players to engage with the FUT community and earn valuable rewards.

How to complete the latest Marquee Matchups

There are four SBC squads to complete to earn a Premium Gold Players Pack! Each SBC squad will also come with their own rewards!

Ajax vs Feyenoord

Reward for completion: Premium Gold Pack

Min. 1 Player from Netherlands

Max Nationalities in Squad: 6

Min. 3 Players: Silver

Player Quality: Min. Bronze

Min 14 Squad Total Chemistry Points

PSG vs Marseille

Reward for completion: Mixed Players Pack

Min. 1 Player from Ligue 1 Uber Eats

Min. 2 Players from the same Nation

Min. Leagues in Squad: 3

Min. 2 Players: Rare

Player Quality: Min. Silver

Min 18 Squad Total Chemistry Points

Atlético de Madrid vs Real Madrid

Reward for completion: Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Min. 1 Player from Atlético de Madrid OR Real Madrid

Min. 2 Players from Spain

Min. Clubs in Squad: 3

Min. 3 Players: Gold

Player Quality: Min. Silver

Min 22 Squad Total Chemistry Points

Arsenal vs Tottenham

Reward for completion: Prime Mixed Players Pack

Min. 1 Player from Arsenal OR Spurs

Min. 2 Players from Premier League

Max 5 Players from the same Club

Min. 2 Players: Rare

Min. Team Rating: 75

Min 26 Squad Total Chemistry Points

And that is it, these squads are predicted to be the cheapest solutions for these SBCs in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team provided by EasySBC.io!