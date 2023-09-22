EA FC 24: How to complete Marquee Matchups SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA FC 24 is now officially out through EA Early Access and we are excited to get started!
With fans buzzing to begin building their Ultimate Team as fast as possible, there is a new exciting SBC that will help you collect some great packs! We have already covered the cheapest solutions for the Foundations SBC in FC 24 and how to complete League and Nation Hybrid SBC so why not check them out!
Marquee Matchups are a staple in FIFA SBC history and now they transfer over to EA FC 24! So let's take a look at how to complete these!
What are Marquee Matchups
Marquee Matchups SBCs in Ultimate Team are recurring challenges tied to high-profile real-world football matchups. Players need to construct squads that meet specific criteria, often involving players from certain leagues, nations, or clubs featured in these matchups.
Completing these challenges rewards players with in-game items like player packs. The specifics of these challenges change regularly to align with real-world events and promotions within the game, making them a popular way for players to engage with the FUT community and earn valuable rewards.
How to complete the latest Marquee Matchups
There are four SBC squads to complete to earn a Premium Gold Players Pack! Each SBC squad will also come with their own rewards!
Ajax vs Feyenoord
Reward for completion: Premium Gold Pack
- Min. 1 Player from Netherlands
- Max Nationalities in Squad: 6
- Min. 3 Players: Silver
- Player Quality: Min. Bronze
- Min 14 Squad Total Chemistry Points
PSG vs Marseille
Reward for completion: Mixed Players Pack
- Min. 1 Player from Ligue 1 Uber Eats
- Min. 2 Players from the same Nation
- Min. Leagues in Squad: 3
- Min. 2 Players: Rare
- Player Quality: Min. Silver
- Min 18 Squad Total Chemistry Points
Atlético de Madrid vs Real Madrid
Reward for completion: Small Prime Gold Players Pack
- Min. 1 Player from Atlético de Madrid OR Real Madrid
- Min. 2 Players from Spain
- Min. Clubs in Squad: 3
- Min. 3 Players: Gold
- Player Quality: Min. Silver
- Min 22 Squad Total Chemistry Points
Arsenal vs Tottenham
Reward for completion: Prime Mixed Players Pack
- Min. 1 Player from Arsenal OR Spurs
- Min. 2 Players from Premier League
- Max 5 Players from the same Club
- Min. 2 Players: Rare
- Min. Team Rating: 75
- Min 26 Squad Total Chemistry Points
And that is it, these squads are predicted to be the cheapest solutions for these SBCs in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team provided by EasySBC.io!
