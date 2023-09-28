EA FC 24: How to make easy Ultimate Team coins!

We are almost a full week into the EA FC 24 campaign now with the pre-ordered package and Early Access. Millions of fans are now playing EA FC 24 with even more waiting until tomorrow for the standard edition.

But for now we have amazing tips for you on how to make coins in Ultimate Team easily, so let's take a look at this!

EA FC 24 how to make coins

If you have been playing the game over the past week or have opened packs in the game and have stored all items, there is a good chance that you are sitting on a load of coins without even knowing it!

If you have been lucky enough to pack an expensive player we have the perfect FC 24 trading tip for you here. If you are working with consumable items and other random items in your club then don't worry, they aren't there to collect dust, they are there to use or to sell! And we have a full comprehensive list on all consumables that you must sell now in order to make a load of coins!

This list is brought to you by @sub2waldy:

Manager Leagues

Premier League - 750+

LaLiga - 950

LaLiga F (women's league) - 800

Manager nations

France - 5k (extinct)

Brazil - 2300

Netherlands - 2100

Nigeria - 3800

England- 1300

Belgium - 1700

South Korea - 650

Pitch line paint

Black - 1900

Chemistry Styles

Shadow - 3900

Hunter - 2800

Anchor - 1500

Hawk - 650

Engine - 800

Stadiums

Manchester City (Etihad) - 2000

Manchester United (Old Trafford) - 4900

Liverpool (Anfield) - 4800

Chelsea (Stamford Bridge) - 2800

Spurs - 4000

Arsenal (Emirates) - 1800

AC Milan (San Siro) - 4000

Juventus (Allianz Stadium) - 2200

Borussia Dortmund (Signal Iduna Park) -4800

Real Madrid (Bernebau) - 4800

PSG (Parc de Princes) - 2900

Celtic (Celtic Park) - 5000

Ajax (Johan Cruijff Arena) - 2400

PSV (Philips Stadion) - 1200

Porto (Estadio do Dragao) - 1100

Benfica (Estadio do SL Benfica) - 4000

Atalanta United (Mercedes-Benz Stadium) - 5000

LA Galaxy (BMO Stadium) - 4000

Rangers (Ibrox) - 5000

Kits

Any gold rare - quick sell for 485

Arsenal away - 950

Arsenal home - 1500

Chelsea away - 900

Chelsea home - 1600

Manchester City home + away - 650

Manchester United away - 1200

Manchester United home - 2200

Spurs home + away - 850

Newcastle away + third - 3200

PSG home + away - 800

Fiorentina third - 3000

Fiorentina home - 2000

Juventus away + third - 4000

AC Milan home - 1200

Dortmund all kits - 1000

Bayern Munich all kits - 1000

Barcelona home - 1400

Inter Milan home - 1000

Real Madrid home - 2000

Rangers home & third - 5000

Rangers away - 3900

