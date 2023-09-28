EA FC 24: How to make easy Ultimate Team coins!

We are almost a full week into the EA FC 24 campaign now with the pre-ordered package and Early Access. Millions of fans are now playing EA FC 24 with even more waiting until tomorrow for the standard edition.
With the standard edition coming tomorrow along with RTTK and the current TOTW 2 live in the game, Ultimate Team is stacked! We have plenty of guides on how to defend in EA FC 24, as well as tons of Evolutions content, with guides to the Relentless Winger Evolutions, and Golden Glow Up, so be sure to check them out.
But for now we have amazing tips for you on how to make coins in Ultimate Team easily, so let's take a look at this!
EA FC 24 how to make coins
If you have been playing the game over the past week or have opened packs in the game and have stored all items, there is a good chance that you are sitting on a load of coins without even knowing it!
If you have been lucky enough to pack an expensive player we have the perfect FC 24 trading tip for you here. If you are working with consumable items and other random items in your club then don't worry, they aren't there to collect dust, they are there to use or to sell! And we have a full comprehensive list on all consumables that you must sell now in order to make a load of coins!
This list is brought to you by @sub2waldy:
Manager Leagues
- Premier League - 750+
- LaLiga - 950
- LaLiga F (women's league) - 800
Manager nations
- France - 5k (extinct)
- Brazil - 2300
- Netherlands - 2100
- Nigeria - 3800
- England- 1300
- Belgium - 1700
- South Korea - 650
Pitch line paint
- Black - 1900
Chemistry Styles
- Shadow - 3900
- Hunter - 2800
- Anchor - 1500
- Hawk - 650
- Engine - 800
Stadiums
- Manchester City (Etihad) - 2000
- Manchester United (Old Trafford) - 4900
- Liverpool (Anfield) - 4800
- Chelsea (Stamford Bridge) - 2800
- Spurs - 4000
- Arsenal (Emirates) - 1800
- AC Milan (San Siro) - 4000
- Juventus (Allianz Stadium) - 2200
- Borussia Dortmund (Signal Iduna Park) -4800
- Real Madrid (Bernebau) - 4800
- PSG (Parc de Princes) - 2900
- Celtic (Celtic Park) - 5000
- Ajax (Johan Cruijff Arena) - 2400
- PSV (Philips Stadion) - 1200
- Porto (Estadio do Dragao) - 1100
- Benfica (Estadio do SL Benfica) - 4000
- Atalanta United (Mercedes-Benz Stadium) - 5000
- LA Galaxy (BMO Stadium) - 4000
- Rangers (Ibrox) - 5000
Kits
- Any gold rare - quick sell for 485
- Arsenal away - 950
- Arsenal home - 1500
- Chelsea away - 900
- Chelsea home - 1600
- Manchester City home + away - 650
- Manchester United away - 1200
- Manchester United home - 2200
- Spurs home + away - 850
- Newcastle away + third - 3200
- PSG home + away - 800
- Fiorentina third - 3000
- Fiorentina home - 2000
- Juventus away + third - 4000
- AC Milan home - 1200
- Dortmund all kits - 1000
- Bayern Munich all kits - 1000
- Barcelona home - 1400
- Inter Milan home - 1000
- Real Madrid home - 2000
- Rangers home & third - 5000
- Rangers away - 3900
