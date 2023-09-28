EA FC 24: Rarest cards in Ultimate Team!

The EA FC 24 campaign has been underway for about a week now for pre-ordered packages and Early Access. Millions of fans are now playing EA FC 24 building their Ultimate Team squads up!

Evolutions have been a massive hit in Ultimate Team so far, so much so that cards are going extinct now because of it! We have loads of guides on Evolutions content, with guides to the Relentless Winger Evolutions, and Golden Glow Up, so be sure to check them out.

Without further ado let's take a look at the rarest cards in Ultimate Team thanks to Evolutions!

Rarest cards in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Thanks to the Golden Glow Up evolutions in Ultimate Team, good Bronze cards are heavily desired by many Ultimate Team players as they can now take a bronze card up to a gold card and then continue to progress the card through specific requirements.

The highest requested Bronze cards come from the Premier League, there are a few good options such as Moriah-Welsh, however, fans want one player who ticks every box and that is Kobbie Mainoo.

click to enlarge + 6

Kobbie Mainoo is an English CDM who plays for Manchester United making him perfect for linking with other players and he also has the best stats that can be upgraded through evolutions.

Mainoo grows to an 83-rated player with some insane stats. EA Sports has already confirmed that there will be more evolutions released throughout the year to make sure that evolution players continue to stay relevant over the EA FC 24 life cycle. Meaning Mainoo's 83 card could end up being a lot higher in the future.

click to enlarge + 6

Currently, Mainoo is extinct in the FC 24 transfer market with his price range moving from 5k max to 10k max he remains extinct.

Mainoo isn't the only player who is extinct in the game thanks to Evolutions or has an influx in price, many others join him.

Abdoulaye Kamara from Borussia Dortmund is another midfielder who is highly wanted! With his price being around 6k coins, make sure that you sell him or use him in evolutions if you have him in your club!

click to enlarge + 6

Serie A and Atalanta player Emmanuel Gyabuaa is completely extinct in the game as he has some really good bronze stats taking him up to an 82-rated CM after completing all Golden Glow Up objectives!

click to enlarge + 6

Ligue 1 Lorient CM Ayman Kari has some of the best stats for a bronze card, maxing out at an 84 overall when his objectives are fully complete!

With all 80's for passing, dribbling, defending, and physicality he is a great Bronze card to use for these evolutions. He is also currently extinct in the transfer market.

click to enlarge + 6

Barcelona player Moha Moukhliss's price has increased to around 2k coins as he is one of the better Spanish bronze cards to use, with links to the Barcelona team, La Liga, and being Spanish all playing a huge role in fans wanting to use this card!

click to enlarge + 6

Make sure that you check your club for any of these players and others who are good for this evolutions! Why not check out our Bronze Pack Method which is even more effective now!

