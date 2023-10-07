EA FC 24 is out of early access, with everyone getting to enjoy all the new features, and naturally, for those Ultimate Team fans they'll be able to complete the Diego Carlos RTTK SBC.

The RTTK, also known as Road to the Knockouts cards, are unique items in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, featuring players competing across continental competitions in Europe. These cards have the particularity that they can become stronger depending on real-life performance from the players selected to be a part of this promo.

For male players, these are the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League. For female footballers, it's the UEFA Women's Champions League.

While the initial batch of cards dropped during the initial RTTK promo is incredible, more will be coming in the next days, including this Coquelin RTTK via SBC. We also had a Mohammed Kudus RTTK via SBC and Silva RTTK SBC as well.

So if you're looking to add a strong CB and are hoping to see some good performances from Carlos in the Europa League for Aston Villa, then you must complete this SBC! Here's everything you need to know about it.

Diego Carlos RTTK (86 OVR)

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: FUTBIN Diego Carlos RTTK

Start Date: Saturday, 7 October.

Expiry Date: Friday, 13 October.

SBC Requirements

You will need to submit three squads to unlock the Diego Carlos Road to the Knockouts card, with the requirements as follows:

Brazil SBC

Number of players from Brazil: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Small Electrum Players pack.

Premier League SBC

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Small Prime Electrum players pack.

86-Rated Squad SBC

Squad Rating: Min 86

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Small Rare Mixed players pack.

Cost: 118k Coins.

Solutions

Check our solutions for the Diego Carlos RTTK SBC.

Brazil SBC

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: EasySBC Diego Carlos SBC

Premier League SBC

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: EasySBC Diego Carlos SBC 2

86-Rated Squad SBC

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: EasySBC Diego Carlos SBC

This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the easySBC AI.

