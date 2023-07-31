EA FC 24 Soundtrack Predictions

EA Sports decided to move on from FIFA and cut ties after 30 years of making a legendary football simulation. Now, EA FC 24 is coming, and we know the official release date. We also know a lot of details, such as new features, cover athletes, and how to transfer points from FIFA 23 to EA FC 24, but we still don’t have info about the EA FC 24 soundtrack.

FIFA was known for its catchy tunes, and some singers and bands became famous after featuring on FIFA soundtracks. The official EA FC 24 soundtrack is not announced yet.

It will be on September 21, 2023, and in the meantime, we can discuss which songs would be a perfect fit. Take a look at our EA FC 24 soundtrack prediction with the seven songs we selected.

EA FC 24 Soundtrack

FIFA soundtracks have become legendary, with many tracks on them finding a whole new audience who associate their song with some of the best times in their life.

It has been a while since a FIFA game had a really banging soundtrack, with FIFA 14 & 15 probably the most recent truly awesome ones. However, every game has at least a few brilliant tracks on it.

click to enlarge BAH GAWD - That's Haaland's music!!!

With EA departing from the FIFA name they may have some additional freedom when it comes to the soundtrack this year. So what could we get as the backing music to our footballing glory? Here are our predictions for some tracks we might get on the EA FC 24 soundtrack.

Gorillaz – Silent Running

Gorillaz featured in FIFA soundtracks on four occasions. This unique English virtual band had its songs on FIFA 02, 11, 19, and FIFA 23. Although it is hard to see them included again, their newest “Cracker Island” album has several songs suitable for this football game. We picked “Silent Running”.

Skrillex, Missy Elliott, & Mr. Oizo – RATATA

Skrillex, one of the most sought-after American DJs and music producers, has never featured in FIFA soundtracks. That is also the case with Missy Elliott and Mr. Oizo, so this dizzying piece of electronica could be a part of EA FC 24. It seems like a perfect fit for the Volta Football.

Dua Lipa – Levitating

A global superstar with more than 70 million monthly Spotify listeners, Dua Lipa had her song on FIFA 21. This tune came out in 2020, but it is still relevant to date, and over 10 billion streams are proof. The infectious modern disco is what EA FC 24 soundtrack needs.

Daddy Yankee – Rumbatón

Dubbed the “King of Reggaeton” by fans, Daddy Yankee announced that he will retire from music after completing his last album, “Legendaddy,” in 2022. It would be a fitting farewell for this international star to make it to the EA FC 24 soundtrack with the best single from the album.

The Weeknd – Take My Breath

The Weeknd featured in sports games soundtracks such as Madden NFL 16, NBA 2K18, NBA 2K21, WWE 2K22, and EA Sports PGA Tour. However, he never appeared in the FIFA soundtrack, and this could be an excellent opportunity. The combination of his vocal performances, slick mixing, and hypnotic hooks is what makes The Weeknd very special. Although many of his songs could be in EA FC 24 soundtrack, we believe that “Take My Breath” is the most serious contender.

Foo Fighters – But Here We Are

Shockingly, Foo Fighters never featured in a football game soundtrack despite having the longest career of all singers/bands on this list. It’s about time for them to finally be a part of the most popular football simulation, and the title track from their 11th album seems like a proper choice.

Harry Styles – As It Was

The song that reminisces of a legendary synth-pop band A-ha could be heard all over the radio, on TV commercials, and pretty much everywhere you go. It is a lead single from “Harry’s House,” and it surely has FIFA vibes. We would like to see (hear) “As It Was” in EA FC 24 soundtrack.