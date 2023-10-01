EA FC 24 Silva RTTK SBC - Cheapest solutions

EA FC 24 is out of early access, with everyone getting to enjoy all the new features, and naturally, for those Ultimate Team fans they'll be able to complete the André Silva RTTK SBC.

The RTTK, also known as Road to the Knockouts cards, are unique items in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, featuring players competing across continental competitions in Europe. These cards have the particularity that they can become stronger depending on real-life performance from the players selected to be a part of this promo.

For male players, these are the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League. For female footballers, it's the UEFA Women's Champions League.

While the initial batch of cards dropped during the initial RTTK promo is incredible, more will be coming in the next days, including this Silva RTTK via SBC. We also had a Mohammed Kudus RTTK via SBC as well.

So if you're looking to add a strong ST and are hoping to see some good performances from Silva in the Champions League for Real Sociedad, then you must complete this SBC! Here's everything you need to know about it.

André Silva RTTK (85 OVR)

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: EasySBC André Silva RTTK

Start Date: Sunday, 1 October.

Expiry Date: Saturday, 7 October.

SBC Requirements

You will need to submit three squads to unlock the André Silva Road to the Knockouts card, with the requirements as follows:

Real Sociedad SBC

Number of players from Real Sociedad: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Small Electrum Players pack.

Portugal SBC

Number of players from Portugal: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Small Gold Players pack

LaLiga SBC

Number of players from LALIGA EA SPORTS: Min 1

Minimum OVR of 87: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Small Prime Mixed Players pack.

Solutions

Check our solutions for the André Silva RTTK SBC.

Real Sociedad SBC

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: EasySBC Silva SBC

Portugal SBC

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: EasySBC Silva SBC 2

LaLiga SBC

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: EasySBC Silva 3 SBC

