EA FC 24 Kudus RTTK SBC - Cheapest solutions

EA FC 24 is out of early access, with everyone getting to enjoy all the new features, and naturally, for those Ultimate Team fans they'll be able to complete the Mohammed Kudus RTTK SBC.

The RTTK, also known as Road to the Knockouts cards, are unique items in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, featuring players competing across continental competitions in Europe.

For male players, these are the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League. For female footballers, it's the UEFA Women's Champions League.

While the initial batch of cards dropped during the initial RTTK promo is incredible, more will be coming in the next days, including this Kudus RTTK via SBC.

So if you're looking to add a strong RW and are hoping to see some good performances from Kudus in the Europa League for West Ham, then you must complete this SBC! Here's everything you need to know about it.

Mohammed Kudus RTTK (84 OVR)

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: FUTBIN Kudus RTTK

Start Date: Saturday, 30 September.

Expiry Date: Friday, 6 October.

SBC Requirements

You will need to submit two squads to unlock the Mohammed Kudus Road to the Knockouts card, with the requirements as follows:

Premier League SBC

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Jumbo Gold Pack.

86-Rated Squad SBC

Squad Rating: Min 86

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Rare Gold Pack.

Estimated cost: 80,000 Coins

Solutions

Check our solutions for the Mohammed Kudus RTTK SBC.

Premier League SBC

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: EasySBC Kudus SBC 1

86-Rated Squad SBC

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: EasySBC Kudus SBC 2

This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the easySBC AI. To get your own solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.

So there you have it! For more Ultimate Team and EA FC 24 content, check out the Mad Ready promo hub we got prepared for you. If you're in the mood to try out Career Mode, then don't miss out on the best CAMs for you to sign!