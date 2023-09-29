EA FC 24: RTTK mini release has 4 AMAZING cards coming soon

EA FC 24 is finally here for everyone! And with it, the RTTK promo has dropped some amazing cards you can get to boost your squad in Ultimate Team.

The RTTK, also known as Road to the Knockouts cards, are unique items in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, featuring players competing across continental competitions in Europe.

For male players, these are the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League. For female footballers, it's the UEFA Women's Champions League.

While the initial batch of cards dropped during the initial RTTK promo is incredible, we can expect a few more to come in the coming weeks, and they look stunning!

RTTK mini release will add four cards

According to DonkTrading, a total of four new RTTK cards will be released in the near future. These include:

Dries Mertens RTTK (87 OVR)

Konrad Laimer RTTK (85 OVR)

Pedro Goncalves RTTK (84 OVR)

Dodo RTTK (84 OVR)

The amazing thing about the Roat to the Knockouts cards is that, depending on player performances in real life, they can acquire boosts in EA FC 24, making their OVR stats better, and making your investment that much worth it.

DonkTrading also mentions that at least one of these new players will be acquired via SBCs or Objectives.

Squad Building Challenges and Objectives are more straightforward ways to get powerful cards and potentially way cheaper if you have the resources at hand to complete all of them.

You'll have to keep your eyes peeled though, as the RTTK (Roado the Knockouts) promo started on 29 September and it's set to be around for roughly two weeks at most. Meaning these cards could go away around 13 October, so you don't have a lot of time to get the one you're looking for.

