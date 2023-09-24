EA Sports has updated the Ultimate Team mode witth the most interesting new feature is EA FC 24 Evolutions. If you are planning to play it, you should know the list of the best centre Midfielders for Evolutions in EA FC 24.

You can now upgrade and improve the players in your favourite mode. Keep reading to learn how to do it right.

By the way, if you are looking for more information about this game, make sure to check our article on how to do a bicycle kick in EA FC 24. Also, we've got a guide on how to change commentators in EA FC 24.

What are EA FC 24 Evolutions?

click to enlarge + 6

EA FC 24 Evolutions is a new and long-awaited feature in the already familiar Ultimate Team mode. It offers you the opportunity to upgrade the dynamic player cards of players who meet the requirements of Evolutions, resulting in a significant improvement in their performance.

By achieving certain goals, a player can be upgraded, and the developers claim that these players can be useful throughout the year.

Evolutions requirements

Players that are eligible for EA FC 24 Evolutions must fit the following criteria:

Shooting: Max 78, Pace: Max 81, Overall: Max 78, Weak Foot: Max 4 star skills.

There will be multiple objectives throughout the year, meaning that these requirements will change as FC 24 progresses.

Top 5 players for FC 24 Evolutions

The following players are the top 5 players, in our opinion that are the best centre midfielders to use for evolutions.

Myles Peart-Harris (63 OVR)

click to enlarge + 6

Brentford's Myles Peart-Harris is our pick from the Premier League as the best centre midfielder for Evolution. With the successful completion of certain objectives, Peart-Harris will become a well-balanced player who can evade his opponents with Dribbling 83 and push them with Physics 84. In general, his card can reach a rating of 84.

Ryan Gravenberch (79 OVR)

click to enlarge + 6

FC Bayern Munich star Ryan Gravenberch is perfect. His overall rating of 79 will be increased by +5 and the midfielder's dribbling rate will reach 87 and his passing 82. He will be the best central midfielder for the Bundesliga squad.

Carlos Soler (79 OVR)

click to enlarge + 6

Carlos Soler, playing for PSG, is ideal for players who want to have chemistry with the Spanish and French Ligue 1. After he reaches his maximum total of 84, Soler will have Dribbling 83 and Passing 84.

Mattéo Guendouzi (79 OVR)

click to enlarge + 6

Frenchman Mattéo Guendouzi, who plays for Latium in Italy, will be one of the most balanced central midfielders for the Seria A team. His Overall will reach 84 and his Physics will be 85, making him a reliable midfielder. He will grow into a beast that will swallow up the middle of the pitch thanks to his height.

Óliver Torres (79 OVR)

click to enlarge + 6

Sevilla FC's Óliver Torres is our pick for La Liga. He has no rare cards, but if he is upgraded, Óliver has overall stats of 85 and incredible stats like Dribbling 89 and Passing 86. Opponents should be afraid of him!

So there you have it! For more Ultimate Team and EA FC 24 content, check out the Mad Ready promo hub we got prepared for you. If you're in the mood to try out Career Mode, then don't miss out on the best CAMs for you to sign!